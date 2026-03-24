Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 24.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Drohnenkrieg eskaliert - und diese Aktie greift nach zwei Mega-Märkten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
24.03.2026 09:06 Uhr
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JRE-Jeunes Restaurateurs and UNITED WATERWAYS Partner to Elevate Culinary River Experiences

This cooperation brings together JRE's network of over 400 restaurants with UNITED WATERWAYS' international maritime platform, which operates more than 120 vessels worldwide and supports over 50 brands across inland waterways and ocean routes. United by shared values of integrity, quality, sustainability and long-term partnership, both organisations aim to create a collaboration in which the combined value exceeds the sum of its parts.

"The collaboration with JRE strengthens our culinary profile in a meaningful and lasting way. It connects talent development, craftsmanship, and strong brands around a shared ambition: exceptional guest experiences and real opportunities for the next generation of chefs".

Stefan Bloch,
COO, UNITED WATERWAYS

At the heart of the partnership lies a strong commitment to young talent development and the celebration of regional culinary identity. Emerging chefs working onboard UNITED WATERWAYS vessels will benefit from the knowledge, mentorship and inspiration of JRE chefs, opening new pathways for professional growth.

At the same time, guests will experience authentic, high-quality cuisine reflecting the cultural richness of Europe's river regions. JRE chefs will develop regionally inspired recipes reflecting the culinary identity of Europe's iconic river regions. These dishes will align with on board operational standards and enhance the guest experience. In addition, a co-branded culinary guide will be available on participating UNITED WATERWAYS vessels, highlighting JRE member restaurants along the sailing routes. Guests will enjoy curated recommendations that connect their travel experiences with exceptional gastronomy ashore.

"This collaboration offers young chefs unique opportunities to develop their skills and share their craft, while giving guests unforgettable gastronomic experiences both on board and ashore."

Nicolai P. Wiedmer
Vice President, JRE-Jeunes Restaurateurs

By combining JRE's culinary expertise with UNITED WATERWAYS' operational excellence, the partnership aims to raise global standards across hospitality and travel. The partnership will also extend to Japan through Mitsukoshi Isetan Nikko Travel, Ltd., with whom UNITED WATERWAYS collaborates in the Japanese cruise market. Selected elements of the JRE-Jeunes Restaurateurs cooperation will contribute to refined dining moments on board, connecting European regional cuisine with the expectations of an international audience and enriching the overall guest experience through quality, craftsmanship and culinary storytelling.

For more information, please visit: https://jre.eu/en/our-partners/united-waterways

jre.eu

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2808209/5875437/JRE_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jre-jeunes-restaurateurs-and-united-waterways-partner-to-elevate-culinary-river-experiences-302720118.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.