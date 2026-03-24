Micro-Star INT'L CO., LTD.: MSI Highlights Cloud, AI, and Enterprise Server Platforms at CloudFest 2026

"Cloud infrastructure is evolving rapidly as AI services and data-intensive workloads continue to expand," said Danny Hsu, General Manager of MSI's Enterprise Platform Solutions. "Service providers and enterprises need platforms that can scale efficiently while maintaining performance and operational flexibility across next-generation data center environments."

Scalable Compute Platforms for Cloud Infrastructure

The cloud platform portfolio supports hyperscale and service provider deployments, offering deployment flexibility across 2U 4-node, 2U 2-node, and ORv3 21-inch server architectures, with platforms powered by AMD EPYC and Intel Xeon 6 processors. These platforms optimize compute density and rack-level efficiency across large-scale cloud workloads. Built on DC-MHS (Data Center Modular Hardware System) architecture, the platforms improve serviceability and hardware interoperability, allowing operators to streamline maintenance and reduce operational complexity across large-scale deployments. For hyperscale environments, MSI provides an ORv3-compliant 21-inch platform designed for Open Compute racks and 48V rack power architectures, enabling improved compute density, power efficiency, and seamless rack-scale integration.

The CD270-S3071-X4 is a 2U 4-node platform designed for high-density cloud deployments. Each node supports a single Intel Xeon 6 processor (up to 400W TDP) with 12 DDR5 DIMM slots across 12 memory channels, and 3 front U.2 NVMe bays, enabling high compute density and efficient scaling for cloud-scale workloads.

AI Platforms for Scalable Cloud AI Infrastructure

NVIDIA-accelerated AI platforms extend portfolio from large-scale training clusters to local AI development environments, spanning a 4U GPU server, a 2U GPU server, and an AI development workstation. Designed for cloud service providers and AI operators, the systems combine NVIDIA GPUs, high-bandwidth memory architectures, PCIe 5.0/6.0 connectivity, and high-speed networking to deliver the throughput and scalability required for data center-scale AI workloads.

The CG481-S6053 is a 4U NVIDIA MGX server powered by dual AMD EPYC 9005 processors, supporting up to 8 NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition/NVIDIA RTX PRO 4500 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs and 8 400Gb QSFP112 networking ports. With PCIe 6.0 GPU connectivity and high-bandwidth networking, the platform is optimized for large-scale AI training clusters and model fine-tuning environments.

The CG290-S3063 is a 2U NVIDIA MGX server built on Intel Xeon 6 processors, supporting up to 4 NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition/NVIDIA RTX PRO 4500 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs. Its balanced GPU density and compact footprint make it well suited for scalable inference and distributed AI deployments across cloud and edge infrastructure.

Completing the lineup, the XpertStation WS300, based on the NVIDIA DGX Station architecture, integrates an NVIDIA Grace CPU paired with an NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra GPU, featuring a 748GB coherent memory pool and 2×400GbE networking powered by NVIDIA ConnectX-8 SuperNICs. The system enables developers and AI teams to develop, prototype, fine-tune, and validate AI models locally before deploying workloads to production-scale AI infrastructure.

Enterprise Servers for Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure

Enterprise platforms designed for hybrid cloud environments support enterprise data center deployments. The lineup spans 1U and 2U systems powered by AMD EPYC 9005 and Intel Xeon 6 processors, combining high core-count CPUs, DDR5 memory, PCIe 5.0 expansion, and high-density NVMe storage to support virtualization, databases, and cloud-native workloads.

The CX270-S5062 is a 2U dual-socket Intel Xeon 6 platform supporting 32 DDR5 DIMMs, flexible NVMe storage configurations of up to 24 front U.2 NVMe drives, and 2 PCIe 5.0 double-wide GPUs, delivering strong compute performance and storage density for virtualization and enterprise database workloads.

The CX271-S4056 (-HE SKU) is a 2U single-socket AMD EPYC 9005 platform with 24 DDR5 DIMMs, 2 PCIe 5.0 double-wide GPUs, and NVMe storage, delivering high memory bandwidth and balanced performance for enterprise applications and cloud infrastructure services.

The CX171-S4056 is a 1U AMD EPYC 9005 platform supporting 24 DDR5 DIMMs and up to 12 front NVMe drives, enabling high compute density for space-efficient data center deployments.

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