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PR Newswire
24.03.2026 09:06 Uhr
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Amperon Expands Weather-Informed Grid Demand Mid-Term Forecast to Europe, Transforming Seasonal Energy Market Planning

Amperon is redefining mid-term power demand forecasting in an increasingly volatile climate environment by moving beyond backward-looking weather simulations to a forward-looking approach powered by machine learning. At the core of Amperon's Grid Demand MTF is a deep integration with seasonal and sub-seasonal weather projections from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), incorporating all 51 ensemble weather scenarios. Amperon's proprietary machine learning models then translate these scenarios into highly accurate demand forecasts that reflect real-world grid conditions. By further incorporating seasonal demand signals and layering in probabilistic forecasting, Amperon provides a clearer view of uncertainty-rather than a single-point estimate-resulting in more dynamic, adaptive forecasts that enable energy market participants to make better decisions over longer time horizons.

"Markets have historically relied on static, backward-looking averages to forecast demand, which is an approach that falls short in today's increasingly volatile climate," said Sean Kelly, CEO of Amperon. "By integrating real-time weather intelligence and machine learning into our seasonal models, Amperon delivers a forward-looking, probabilistic view of demand that enables European market participants to hedge more effectively, plan with greater confidence, and reduce costly surprises."

Europe's electricity markets are becoming more weather-sensitive and interconnected, increasing the need for forward-looking demand insights to support seasonal planning, risk management, and resource adequacy. Market participants across Europe are therefore increasingly shifting their focus toward seasonal and long-term strategies. Financial traders, in particular, are seeking greater visibility beyond the two-week horizon to gain an edge in weekly trading, while utilities, IPPs, and BRPs are looking for tools that help optimise hedging strategies, ensure resource adequacy, and plan maintenance around expected demand swings months in advance.

Available through both Amperon's API and user interface, the Grid Demand MTF delivers both ECMWF 51-member ensemble-based forecasts, including mean and control forecasts, and probabilistic forecasts from P5 through P95. Forecasts offer hourly granularity, updating daily for the first 46 days and monthly for the balance of seven months, across major European power markets, including Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany and Luxembourg, Great Britain, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Poland, Spain and Switzerland.

About Amperon

Amperon is a leading energy forecasting company, positioned at the intersection of energy data and AI. Founded in 2018, Amperon has become a trusted partner to power and utility companies, delivering demand, renewable generation, and price forecasts. With cutting-edge predictive analytics, seamless data integrations, and premium customer support, Amperon enables customers to enhance grid reliability and optimise asset performance. Committed to grid modernisation, Amperon is the forecasting company of the energy transition.

For more information about Amperon, visit www.amperon.co.

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/amperon-expands-weather-informed-grid-demand-mid-term-forecast-to-europe-transforming-seasonal-energy-market-planning-302722788.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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