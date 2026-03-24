Micro, AMFI and CEiiA Join Forces to create the next generation microcars and industrialize BEN in Turin

A strategic partnership bringing together Microlino and BEN to build the future of sustainable urban mobility, with industrial production based in Turin, Italy

ZURICH and TURIN, Italy and MATOSINHOS, Portugal, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micro, AMFI - Automotive Micro Factory Italy, and CEiiA have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a strategic collaboration in the field of micro electric mobility. The partnership aims to unlock synergies between two complementary European micro e-cars - Microlino and BEN - across technology, industrial production, and market development.





A Natural Fit: Microlino Meets BEN

Microlino, designed by Micro, is an iconic battery-electric microcar inspired by the bubble cars of the 1950s, focused on the consumer market (B2C). BEN (BE Neutral), developed by CEiiA, is a modular micro e-car designed for business applications (B2B), integrating an advanced digital platform (SPIRIT) that enables smart mobility services, CO2 tracking, and fleet management.

Together, Microlino and BEN cover the full spectrum of urban micro-mobility - from private use to shared services and last-mile deliveries - creating a unique European proposition for sustainable cities.

Scope of Cooperation

Under the MoU, the three parties will explore collaboration across several key areas: joint supply chain optimisation, the sharing of powertrain, electronics and digital technologies, cooperation in engineering and product development, and joint initiatives in European funding and international market development. The partnership also lays the groundwork for the industrialisation of BEN at AMFI's manufacturing facility in Turin, Italy, leveraging AMFI's proven experience as a next-generation contract manufacturer of micro electric vehicles.

Turin as the Industrial Hub

AMFI, part of the same Swiss holding group as Micro, is based in Turin and will serve as the industrial lead for the manufacturing of BEN. With a scalable and flexible production setup, AMFI brings deep expertise in micro electric vehicle production and will work alongside CEiiA to define the supply chain, production processes, and quality standards required for serial manufacturing. The collaboration reinforces Turin's growing role as a European hub for innovative, sustainable mobility manufacturing.

Sustainability at the Core

Both organisations share a deep commitment to sustainability. CEiiA's AYR technology - winner of the New European Bauhaus award in 2021 and part of Google's Impact on Climate network - can measure, track, and monetize avoided CO2 emissions in sustainable mobility. Integrating this capability with Microlino's efficient urban transport opens new possibilities for cities striving towards carbon neutrality.

What the Partners Say

Oliver Ouboter, COO of Micro, comments: "Microlino has proven that micro electric vehicles can capture the hearts and minds of consumers across Europe. By joining forces with CEiiA and bringing BEN into the AMFI production ecosystem in Turin, we are creating a powerful European platform that spans both private and business mobility. This collaboration is a natural evolution of our vision: making cities cleaner, smarter, and more liveable - one micro vehicle at a time."

Michelangelo Liguori, General Manager of AMFI, states: "AMFI was born with the ambition to become a strategic industrial hub for the micro electric vehicle sector in Europe. This partnership with CEiiA is a concrete step in that direction: by bringing BEN into our production facility alongside Microlino, we are building the critical mass needed to create a truly competitive and scalable European manufacturing ecosystem. Turin has the talent, the infrastructure, and now the partnerships to lead this transformation."

Helena Silva (CTO of CEiiA) emphasizes that: "This partnership with Micro and AMFI marks a new phase in the development of the BEN project, reinforcing the creation of a collaborative industrial model in Europe. The establishment of the first production site in Turin will enable the development of synergies across multiple areas with Microlino, contributing to a more competitive, innovative, and sustainable European industry."

About Micro

Micro Mobility Systems is a Swiss company dedicated to eco-friendly transportation solutions for short distances. Founded in Küsnacht, Switzerland, Micro invented the kickscooter in 1999, which was an instant success and coined the term micromobility. It has since sold more than 100 million kickscooters worldwide. Since 2022, Micro is producing the Microlino, a market leading electric microcar in several European countries.

About AMFI

AMFI - Automotive Micro Factory Italy S.r.l. is a next-generation contract manufacturer based in Turin, Italy. Part of the same Swiss holding group as Micro, AMFI operates a scalable, flexible production facility specialising in micro electric vehicles, and holds the rights to commercialize the AMFI Modular Platform (AMP).

About CEiiA

CEiiA is a Portuguese centre of engineering and product development that designs and productizes new products and services in sectors of high technological intensity, such as mobility, aeronautics and space, aiming to achieve a more sustainable society. In mobility, CEiiA has developed BEN and the SPIRIT digital platform, as well as the award-winning AYR technology for CO2 measurement in sustainable transport. CEiiA is headquartered in Matosinhos (Porto), Portugal.

Ricardo Rodrigues - pressmedia agency

+351969523802

rr@pressmediaonline.com

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