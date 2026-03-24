Melbourne-based renewables developer Enervest has begun construction of a 500 kW floating solar array on a water storage reservoir in Warrnambool, Victoria, which it says will be Australia's largest floating solar installation on completion. Australia Enervest said that works have officially commenced on a 500 kW floating solar array being installed for Victoria government-owned authority Wannon Water on the Brierly Basin water storage reservoir in the regional city of Warrnambool. "We're excited to see construction underway and look forward to sharing progress as the project takes shape," Enervest ...

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