Silver prices have fallen by more than 40% since early January, when they reached an all-time peak of about $120/oz.After oscillating above $80 per ounce (oz) between Feb. 19 and March 13, silver prices now appear to have stabilized around $70/oz. "For the time being, silver prices seem to have found a new floor, supported by yesterday's announcement of a pause in attacks on Iran," Philip Newman, managing director of independent research consultancy Metals Focus told pv magazine. From mid-October 2025, silver was already on a strong upward trajectory after breaking historic levels near $50/oz. ...

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