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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.03.2026 08:00 Uhr
37 Leser
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FastPassCorp A/S: FastPassCorp A/S 2025 Annual Results

Nasdaq First North Growth Market Announcement No. 5/2026 Copenhagen March 24, 2026

FastPassCorp A/S 2025 Annual Results

The Board of Directors of FastPassCorp A/S has approved the annual financial statements for 2025 and reviewed the audit protocol. In accordance with this, the financial announcement containing the key information from the 2025 annual report is hereby published. The annual report is available in the attached PDF. A summary of key figures for the company is set out below:

Financial Highlights
(DKK 1,000)20252024
EBITDA2.4141.679
Net profit / loss for the year3.513-2.162
Equity2.061-5.267
Earnings per share (DKK)3,10-2,48
Net asset value per share (DKK)1,80-6,04

The company's audit has not given rise to any further remarks.

Summary

The Board of Directors and Management are pleased to present the Annual Report for the financial year ended 31 December 2025.

2025 was a year of clear and measurable progress. Annual Recurring Revenue grew by 20% to DKK 9.4 million, exceeding expectations. EBITDA reached DKK 2.4 million, ahead of the communicated guidance of approximately DKK 2.1 million. Based on this development, FastPassCorp achieved a Rule of 40 score of 43% in 2025, reflecting a balanced combination of growth and profitability. The Company onboarded a record 20 new customers and restored positive equity during the year, closing with a consolidated equity position of DKK 2.1 million.

Annual General Meeting and Financial Reports

The Annual General Meeting in 2026 is expected to be held on April 28, 2026

The Half-year Report for the first half of 2026 will be published on August 24, 2026

For more information, please contact:

Anders Meyer, CEO
Email: anders.meyer@fastpasscorp.com

Sales & Media Inquiries
Email: info@fastpasscorp.com
Website: www.fastpasscorp.com

Certified Adviser

HC Andersen Capital
Pernille F. Andersen
E-mail: ca@hcandersencapital.dk

About FastPassCorp A/S

FastPassCorp provides Workforce Identity Verification solutions that protect help desks from social engineering while improving productivity through automation and self-service password reset (SSPR). The company serves mid-size and large enterprises and managed service providers with cloud-based and on-premises solutions. FastPassCorp is headquartered in Denmark with operations in the United States and the United Kingdom and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (FASTPC).

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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