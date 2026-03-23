Atlantic Petroleum P/F: Atlantic Petroleum provides update on debt situation

Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, 2026-03-23 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P/F Atlantic Petroleum (NASDAQ OMX: ATLA DKK) provides update on debt situation.

Referring to the announcement issued 30th December 2025 and the agreement reached with creditors 4th April 2025 Atlantic Petroleum provides an update on the debt solution.

The work on completing the relevant debt agreements is still pending but finalization and signature is expected within weeks.

The Group's ability to continue as a going concern remains dependent on the successful completion of the restructuring and the cash flow generated from its interest in the Orlando field.

Due to the significance of the debt agreement for the Going concern status of the Company the annual accounts for 2025 will be postponed. Pending finalization and signing of the debt agreements, the annual accounts for 2025 will be released on the 30th April.

Atlantic Petroleum in brief:

Atlantic Petroleum participates in oil and gas joint ventures with reputable, international partners. Atlantic Petroleum P/F is based in Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, and the Company currently has subsidiaries in the UK and Ireland. Atlantic Petroleum's shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen.

Further Details:

Further details can be obtained from Mark T. Højgaard, ( markh@petroleum.fo ). This announcement will be available, together with other information about Atlantic Petroleum, on the Company's website: www.petroleum.fo.

Announcement no.: 1/2026

Issued: 23-03-2026

P/F Atlantic Petroleum

Lucas Debesargøta 8

P.O.Box 1228

FO-110 Torshavn

Faroe Islands