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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.03.2026 18:20 Uhr
25 Leser
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FastPassCorp A/S: FastPassCorp A/S announces financial guidance for 2026

Nasdaq First North Growth Market Announcement No. 4/2026 Copenhagen March 23, 2026

This announcement contains inside information

FastPassCorp A/S hereby provides financial guidance for the financial year 2026.

FastPassCorp enters 2026 with strong commercial momentum. Demand for FastPass IVM continues to grow among large enterprises seeking workforce identity verification, while FastPass SSPR is attracting a new profile of larger, more complex customers.

The guidance reflects continued investment in FastPassCorp's U.S. operations and assumes stable market conditions, no material changes in customer demand from macroeconomic or geopolitical developments, and exchange rates remaining broadly in line with current levels.

Guidance1)2026
ARR growth (%)15 to 20
EBITDA (DKK m)3.0 to 4.0

1) ARR growth guidance of 15- to 20% was published on 13 January 2026 with reference to Company Announcement No. 1/2026.

Annual General Meeting and Financial Reports

The Annual Report for 2025 will be published on March 24, 2026

The Annual General Meeting in 2026 is expected to be held on April 28, 2026

The Half-year Report for the first half of 2026 will be published on August 24, 2026

For more information, please contact:

Anders Meyer, CEO
Email: anders.meyer@fastpasscorp.com

Sales & Media Inquiries
Email: info@fastpasscorp.com
Website: www.fastpasscorp.com

Certified Adviser

HC Andersen Capital
Pernille F. Andersen
Mobile: (+45) 30 93 18 87
E-mail: ca@hcandersencapital.dk

About FastPassCorp A/S

FastPassCorp provides Workforce Identity Verification solutions that protect help desks from social engineering while improving productivity through automation and self-service password reset (SSPR). The company serves mid-size and large enterprises and managed service providers with cloud-based and on-premises solutions. FastPassCorp is headquartered in Denmark with operations in the United States and the United Kingdom and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (FASTPC).

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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