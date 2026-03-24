LG's Wireless TV Technology: Redefining Home Entertainment Setups

LG Electronics introduces cutting-edge wireless TV technology in the OLED M5 and QNED9M for clutter-free, premium home entertainment.

Zero Connect Box eliminates cable clutter, enabling flexible placement and stylish setups.

LG OLED M5 boasts a 97-inch cinematic display, Pixel Dimming Precision, and ThinQ AI for exceptional picture quality and smart integration.

DUBAI, UAE, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics continues to transform home entertainment with revolutionary wireless TV technology introduced across its cutting-edge lineup, including the LG OLED M5 and LG QNED9M. By eliminating cable clutter and enhancing flexibility, LG's innovation simplifies installation while delivering the stunning picture quality and premium performance the brand is known for.

With LG's wireless technology, home setups can now enjoy cleaner aesthetics and greater design freedom. The innovative LG Zero Connect Box separates input devices like streaming platforms, gaming consoles, and sound systems from the TV screen-removing the need for visible cables while ensuring seamless operation via wireless transmission. This transformational approach empowers users to mount the TV anywhere in the room, complementing modern living room designs with unobstructed elegance.

The LG OLED M5, featuring wireless connectivity alongside its impressive 97-inch display, represents the pinnacle of LG's innovation in OLED technology. The ultra-large screen is tailored for cinematic enthusiasts, delivering a truly immersive viewing experience with perfect blacks, crisp contrast, and vibrant color accuracy powered by Pixel Dimming Precision. Equipped with LG's Zero Connect Box, the TV enables placement flexibility, ensuring clutter-free installation without compromising on premium performance. The ThinQ AI integration brings added convenience, allowing users to connect their smart devices seamlessly and optimize their entertainment preferences. Whether mounted as a striking centerpiece or placed on a refined stand, the OLED M5 invites homeowners to elevate both functionality and style.

For viewers seeking truly dynamic experiences on larger screens, the LG QNED9M delivers wireless connectivity combined with Quantum Dot NanoCell technology for remarkable brightness, sharp contrast, and lifelike colors. Designed for high-performance entertainment spaces, the QNED9M maintains LG's reputation for innovation with a streamlined setup that simplifies connection options and minimizes distractions from messy cables.

LG's wireless TV technology emphasizes the importance of clean, versatile layouts for homes. By reducing the complexity of tangled cords, users can reclaim their living rooms and prioritize aesthetic harmony. Whether used as the centerpiece of a home cinema or a minimalist feature in open-concept spaces, the flexibility offered by wireless TVs allows homeowners to configure living areas exactly the way they want.

The Zero Connect Box acts as the control hub for all connected devices. It ensures input channels are organized and accessible without interference or degradation in picture quality. HDMI ports, USB connections, and other essential options are conveniently built into the box for effortless access. This innovative design enables seamless connectivity and ensures the TVs deliver ultra-clear images and exceptional sound without compromise.

Whether binge-watching, gaming, or showing off family photos, LG's wireless TVs create entertainment spaces that are tailored to modern lifestyles. From the rich colors and flawless contrast of OLED to the sharp brilliance of Quantum Dot NanoCell technology, LG's innovation continues to deliver unmatched quality for every type of viewer.

LG's wireless TV technology reflects its commitment to innovation and design that enhances life. By bridging cutting-edge technology with practical convenience, LG has set a new standard in home entertainment. No longer confined by cable placement, families and creators enjoy greater freedom, cleaner environments, and uninterrupted premium viewing experiences.

This combination of stunning visuals, next-level audio, and unmatched flexibility positions LG as a leader in home entertainment. Wireless TV technology isn't just about making TVs smarter-it's about creating harmonious living spaces that reflect both style and functionality.

Experience the unlimited possibilities of LG's wireless TV lineup, including the LG OLED M5 and QNED9M, by visiting 97 Inch LG Signature OLED M5 4K Smart TV - OLED97M56LA.AMA | LG UAE

About?LG Electronics Media Entertainment Solution Company

The LG Media Entertainment Solution Company (MS) is a recognized innovator in televisions, audio, displays and smart TV platforms. The MS Company enhances the media entertainment experience with its OLED TVs, renowned for perfect black and perfect color, and premium LCD QNED TVs, all powered by the personalized webOS smart TV platform.?The MS Company also offers?Information Technology solutions (gaming monitors, business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices and medical displays)?as well as Signage solutions (Micro LED signage, digital signage, hospitality displays and signage software solutions)?that are?designed to maximize customers' work efficiency and deliver strong value. For more news on LG, visit? www.LGnewsroom.com .

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