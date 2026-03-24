DJ Amundi MSCI World Financials UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World Financials UCITS ETF USD Acc (FINW LN) Amundi MSCI World Financials UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-March-2026 / 09:18 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World Financials UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 23-Mar-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 392.803 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1859792 CODE: FINW LN ISIN: LU0533033071 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0533033071 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FINW LN LEI Code: 549300CMLNSJRMJMJL93 Sequence No.: 421939 EQS News ID: 2296510 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 24, 2026 04:18 ET (08:18 GMT)