DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (U37H LN) Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 24-March-2026 / 09:20 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 23-Mar-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.5625 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 546180 CODE: U37H LN ISIN: LU1407889457 =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407889457 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U37H LN LEI Code: 5493003YV4FCQGUGY035 Sequence No.: 421969 EQS News ID: 2296574 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 24, 2026 04:20 ET (08:20 GMT)