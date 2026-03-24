WEI Achieves HPE Triple Platinum Plus Status

Two-Time HPE Partner of the Year Earns Highest Designation in HPE Partner Ready Vantage Program

SALEM, NH / ACCESS Newswire / March 24, 2026 / WEI, a two-time HPE Partner of the Year, today announced it has been named an HPE Triple Platinum Plus partner-the highest designation within the HPE Partner Ready Vantage Program.

This elite status recognizes WEI's sustained commercial performance and the strength of its engineering-first approach, which includes more than 100 certified engineers and advanced HPE accreditations across compute, storage, networking, and hybrid cloud solutions. The designation is reserved for a select group of partners that meet rigorous country-level sales thresholds while maintaining ongoing investments in certifications, competencies, and joint business planning with HPE.

"Achieving HPE Triple Platinum Plus status is a significant milestone for WEI," said Belisario Rosas, President and Co-Founder of WEI. "It reflects decades of investment in our engineering expertise and our deep commitment to the HPE portfolio. More importantly, it validates our ability to help enterprise customers modernize their infrastructure with secure, high-performing solutions across hybrid cloud, compute and networking. We are proud to stand alongside HPE at the highest partner level and look forward to continuing to deliver measurable results."

This latest milestone builds on WEI's longstanding partnership with HPE and its history of recognition for delivering measurable customer outcomes. As a Triple Platinum Plus partner, WEI will deepen its collaboration with HPE through dedicated business alignment, expanded support resources, and enhanced program benefits. This strengthens its ability to guide enterprise customers through modernization initiatives across hybrid cloud, compute, storage, and next-generation networking environments.

"The new unified HPE Partner Ready Vantage Program represents a significant step forward in how we engage with our partners," said Jesse Chavez, Vice President, Worldwide Partner Program Operations at HPE. "By delivering a single, cohesive engagement model with the flexibility to align to the partner business practices, the program is designed to drive long-term profitability and growth. It also unlocks new opportunities for our partners to drive greater value and accelerate cross-HPE capabilities supporting customers in their digital transformation journey."

The HPE Partner Ready Vantage program delivers a unified engagement framework that aligns HPE resources with partner capabilities to drive growth and customer success. Triple Platinum Plus status reflects a partner's ability to execute at the highest level across technical, operational, and commercial dimensions.

For more information about this news or to learn more about WEI's work with HPE, please visit wei.com.

About WEI

WEI is an innovative, full-service, customer-centric IT solution provider. It is an expert in business technology improvement, helping clients optimize their technological environments and work efficiently. WEI works with clients to understand goals, integrate strategy with technology solutions, and leverage their current IT environment into one company-wide model to increase utilization and efficiency around their unique business processes.

WEI's clients benefit from a strong focus on customer satisfaction and attention to detail. They combine cutting-edge technology with architectural design, value-added services, onsite training, integration, testing labs, and a commitment to quality. From solution design through implementation, WEI's sales and technical team remains focused on providing unwavering support throughout a project.

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SOURCE: WEI

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/wei-achieves-hpe-triple-platinum-plus-status-1149149