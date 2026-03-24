Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2026) - Nexcel Metals Corp. (CSE: NEXX) (OTCQB: NXXCF) (FSE: 2OH) ("Nexcel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has significantly expanded its Burnt Hill Tungsten Project (the "Project") located in New Brunswick, Canada through the strategic staking of additional mineral claims contiguous to the existing property.

The newly staked claims increase the total Project size to approximately 5,677 hectares, representing a substantial expansion from the previous 1,540 hectares.





Figure 1: Burnt Hill Tungsten Project Additional Claims Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11702/289650_nexcel1.jpg

Strategic Expansion of Highly Prospective Ground

The additional claims were selected based on their geological significance, specifically covering extensions of a granite-related structural corridor interpreted to be closely associated with the known tungsten mineralization at Burnt Hill.

This granite-hosted structural setting is considered highly prospective for tungsten mineralization and represents a key control on mineralizing systems within the district.

The expanded land package now provides Nexcel with:

Increased exposure to favourable granite-associated mineralized trends

Additional untested exploration targets

Enhanced potential for new discoveries beyond the historically defined zones

Positioning for Proposed 2026 Drill Program

With the significantly enlarged property footprint, Nexcel is now positioned to evaluate a broader range of targets as part of its exploration strategy.

The Company is currently advancing plans for a Phase 1 drill program scheduled for Summer 2026, which will aim to:

Confirm and expand known zones of tungsten mineralization

Test newly identified geophysical and geological targets

Evaluate the broader mineralized system across the expanded property

The additional claims meaningfully enhance the Company's ability to generate and prioritize drill targets across multiple zones within the Project area.

Hugh Rogers, CEO of Nexcel commented, "this strategic expansion of the Burnt Hill Project significantly strengthens our control over a highly prospective tungsten system. By staking ground along the interpreted granite fault associated with known mineralization, we are extending our footprint into areas we believe have strong potential to host additional tungsten zones. With the Project now more than tripling in size, we have created a much larger exploration pipeline and are well positioned to generate and test multiple high-quality targets as we move toward our planned Summer 2026 drill program."

About the Burnt Hill Tungsten Project

The Burnt Hill tungsten/molybdenum property now covers approximately 5,677 hectares in central New Brunswick and hosts a NI 43-101 indicated resource of 1,761,000 tonnes within an open pit and underground averaging 0.292% WO3, 0.007% MoS2 and 0.008% SnO2, along with a further 1,520,000 inferred tonnes averaging 0.263% WO3, 0.008%MoS2 and 0.005% SnO2, as presented below. Also presented below, extracted from the 2013 Resource Report, is a statement of contained metal. In addition to the deposit area of the property, there are several other areas of identified tin, tungsten and molybdenum mineralization within the property boundary not yet at the resource stage.1





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11702/289650_a03f3e6f242c9af1_002full.jpg

The contained metal represented by this resource statement after converting the metal compound to contained metal equivalents for the respective metal compounds is as follows:

(0.303% WO3) (79.29% Weight Percent Tungsten) (2,205 lbs/tonne) (527,000 tonnes) = 2.79

1,000,000

Mineral Resources Tungsten Molybdenum Tin Contained Metal (million pounds) (thousand pounds) (thousand pounds) Open Pit Indicated 2.79 34.82 45.76 Underground Indicated 6.19 130.46 192.867 Total Indicated 8.99 162.91 244.64 Open Pit Inferred 0.21 3.25 4.27 Underground Inferred 6.79 152.03 124.86 Total Inferred 6.99 160.7 131.98

Figure 2: Burnt Hill Tungsten Project Adjacent Properties Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11702/289650_nexcel%202.jpg

Qualified Person

Francis Newton, P.Geo, a consultant of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed, verified and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Newton is not independent of the Company.

About Nexcel Metals Corp

Nexcel Metals Corp. is a junior mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company is currently focused on the Lac Ducharme Project located in the Province of Québec and the Burnt Hill Project located in the Province of New Brunswick.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Hugh Rogers"

CEO

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Nexcel expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Such statements may involve, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the exploration and development of the Company's mineral properties. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by Nexcel based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond Nexcel's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Nexcel does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

1 NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Burnt Hill Tungsten Project Stanley Parish, York County, New Brunswick. Prepared by Derrick Strickland, P.Geo., January 26, 2026

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289650

Source: Nexcel Metals Corp.