Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2026) - Mary Macleod's Shortbread announced today that it is marking 45 years in business with a series of anniversary initiatives, including a food donation drive in partnership with Daily Bread Food Bank and expanded distribution into international markets beyond North America.

In preparation for its 45th anniversary, the company focused on launching a structured food donation initiative in partnership with Daily Bread Food Bank. The program, introduced last year, resulted in more than $20,000 in food donations. Under the initiative, Mary Macleod's Shortbread contributes food on a quarterly basis using a formula where $1 in food is donated for every $5 spent. The company stated that its goal during the anniversary year is to match or exceed the amount generated through the program in the previous year.

Preparing a Batch of Shortbread Cookies

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The company stated that the partnership will continue as part of its anniversary-year programming and reflects an effort to align the milestone with a measurable community initiative addressing food insecurity in Canada. According to Mary Macleod's Shortbread, the program forms part of its broader anniversary planning and community engagement efforts.

In addition to its charitable programming, Mary Macleod's Shortbread confirmed that it has expanded distribution beyond North America into select international markets, including regions in the Middle East and Asia. The expansion represents a continued focus on increasing market access and supporting long-term growth through diversified distribution channels.

According to the company, the anniversary milestone provides an opportunity to align operational priorities with both community engagement and market development.

"The 45-year milestone offers a point of reflection as well as an opportunity to move forward with initiatives that support both the business and the communities it serves," said Sharon Macleod, second-generation owner. "These efforts reflect ongoing priorities related to stability, accessibility, and responsible growth."

Mary Macleod's Shortbread indicated that additional anniversary-related initiatives may be introduced throughout the year as part of its broader planning cycle. The company stated that future developments will continue to focus on operational consistency, distribution strategy, and long-term sustainability within the Canadian market.

Mary Macleod's Shortbread Logo

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About Mary Macleod's Shortbread

Mary Macleod's Shortbread is a Canadian family-owned company founded in Toronto in 1981. The company's official anniversary background is available through its anniversary story. Mary Macleod's Shortbread operates through national retail distribution, online ordering, and corporate gifting services across Canada.

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Source: Mary Macleod's Shortbread