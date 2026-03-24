Manual Magic AI Cuts SOP Development Costs by 75% with Human Oversight

AI does the drafting. Humans stay in control.

WARWICK, England, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Founder and CEO Penny Hopkinson announced on 17 February 2026, the UK launch of Manual Magic AI, a practical AI platform to streamline business operations from Manual Magic AI Limited.

Manual Magic AI is a purpose-built multi-modal SaaS platform designed for creating and maintaining Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and detailed Operations Manuals. It helps multi-site operators and growing SMEs by transforming their uploaded Intellectual Property (IP) into structured, brand-accurate illustrated SOP drafts, checklists, FAQs, and storyboards. It does the heavy lifting, slashing development costs by up to 75%.

Developed by Jonathan Farrar, award-winning developer and Founder of Pixebyte, Manual Magic AI uses AI to draft and organise SOPs so experts can focus on accuracy, brand integrity, and compliance. Uniquely, the app maintains human expertise, judgment, and approval as central to every published SOP, ensuring accuracy, brand integrity, and compliance. A Project Board monitors content development, while the Dashboard oversees progress. Businesses always retain full control of their IP.

Click here for a demo of how Manual Magic AI works.

Visit our website: Manual Magic AI

What Manual Magic AI solves

Created for multi-site operators, especially franchisors, Manual Magic AI addresses the 'where do I start' problem, caused by a lack of structure, dispersed assets, hard-to-locate content, and flawed version control. The platform uses AI to structure and manage content, enhancing expert capabilities. It combines Hopkinson's 40 years of operational experience with practical AI to provide quicker, structured guidance.

"Multi-site operators face a turning point: scale quickly, protect IP, and adopt AI responsibly. Manual Magic AI delivers 75% faster SOP development while keeping human expertise firmly in control," Hopkinson comments.

Launch offer

Subscribers receive:

Admin Subscription: £199 per month, excl. VAT.

Read-Only: £5.00 per month, excl. VAT.

Includes a complimentary digital copy of Hopkinson's book, Manual Magic: Create the Operations Manual Your Franchisees Need to Succeed, the basis of Manual Magic AI.

the basis of Manual Magic AI. Mastermind Group membership.

Special offer:

50% off Admin Subscription: £99 per month, excl. VAT with code: FOUNDER for 12 months.

User feedback

"The franchise operations manual I've been working on has felt boring and draining - I hated doing it, even though I knew how important it was. But this new AI version? It feels completely different. It's powerful, exciting, and actually energising to build." -- Paul Needham, Sky High Window Cleaning

Manual Magic AI is a SaaS platform designed specifically for franchisors, multi-site operators, and growing SMEs that need to develop and manage their Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) across different generations and learning styles. Launched on 17 February 2026 by Penny Hopkinson - author, Operational Governance and SOP Systems Architect, and Companion of the British Franchise Association - the platform combines 40 years of operational expertise with practical AI to help organisations transform their Intellectual Property into structured, brand-aligned operational guidance more quickly, affordably, and reliably than ever before.

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