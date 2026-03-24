Boralex Inc.: Boralex Responds to Recent Statements in the Media

MONTRÉAL, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boralex Inc. (the "Corporation") is aware of recent statements in the media regarding a strategic review of alternatives being conducted by the Corporation. The Corporation confirms that its Board of Directors has formed a special committee to review and recommend strategic alternatives. The special committee is continuing its strategic review and there can be no assurance that such review will result in a transaction. The Corporation remains focused on its stated business strategy and enhancing value for its shareholders. The Corporation does not intend to make any further comment unless or until there is a definitive transaction to announce or unless otherwise determined that further disclosure is appropriate or required by law.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation, including statements about the review of strategic alternatives available to the Corporation and the potential outcome thereof, which are based on current expectations. Boralex would like to point out that, by their very nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties such that its results or the measure it adopts could differ materially from those indicated by or underlying these statements, or could have an impact on the degree of realisation of a particular forward-looking statement. The important risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results and future events to differ significantly from the expectations currently expressed include the risk that the strategic review process may not result in a transaction on suitable terms, or at all, and other risks and uncertainties affecting the Corporation, including those considered in the sections dealing with risk factors and uncertainties appearing in the Corporation's MD&A for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025. Unless otherwise specified by the Corporation, the forward-looking statements do not take into account the possible impact on its activities, transactions, non recurring items or other exceptional items announced or occurring after the statements are made. There can be no assurance as to the materialisation of the results, performance or achievements as expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Unless required to do so under applicable securities legislation, Boralex management does not assume any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or other changes.

About Boralex

At Boralex, we have been providing affordable renewable energy accessible to everyone for over 35 years. As a leader in the Canadian market and France's largest independent producer of onshore wind power, we also have facilities in the United States and in the United Kingdom. Over the past five years, our installed capacity has increased by more than 50%, reaching 3,783 MW as at December 31, 2025. We are developing a portfolio of projects in development and construction of 8.2 GW in wind, solar and BESS projects, guided by our values and our corporate social responsibility (CSR) approach. Recognized as Best Corporate Citizen in Canada by Corporate Knights, Boralex is actively participating in the fight against global warming. Thanks to our fearlessness, our discipline, our expertise and our diversity, we continue to be an industry leader. Boralex's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BLX.

For more information, visit boralex.com or sedarplus.ca. Follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

For more information

MEDIA INVESTOR RELATIONS Camille Laventure

Senior Advisor, Public Affairs and External Communications

Boralex Inc.

438 883-8580

camille.laventure@boralex.com Stéphane Milot

Vice President, Investor Relations & Financial Planning and Analysis

Boralex Inc.

+1 514 213 1045

stephane.milot@boralex.com

Source: Boralex inc.