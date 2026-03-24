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PR Newswire
24.03.2026 10:24 Uhr
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Mobile Money accounted for $2 trillion in transactions in 2025, doubling since 2021 as active accounts continue to grow

From its inception, only 25 years ago, mobile money has now become a mainstream financial service for underserved populations around the world, empowering those without access to traditional banking services and contributing to economic growth in countries where mobile money is present. The report also found that mobile money reached 2.3 billion registered accounts in 2025, growing by 268 million.

Vivek Badrinath, GSMA Director General, comments: "Mobile money has become one of the world's most impactful financial services. What began as a simple way to move money has evolved into a global financial ecosystem, reshaping how hundreds of millions of people manage their financial lives. The market is reaching new heights and greater maturity. Adoption and regular use are surging, and value is scaling even faster than volume, with more than $2 trillion flowing through mobile money in 2025 - doubling from the first trillion in just four years.

"Looking ahead, the industry's growing scale and sophistication will bring new opportunities, and new responsibilities. By prioritising interoperability and crossborder harmonisation; engaging in digital public infrastructure; strengthening consumer protection and fraud controls; and accelerating women's inclusion and financial health outcomes, we can ensure mobile money continues to provide safe, inclusive and sustainable digital financial services."

Read the full press release here.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1882833/5878328/GSMA_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mobile-money-accounted-for-2-trillion-in-transactions-in-2025-doubling-since-2021-as-active-accounts-continue-to-grow-302722361.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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