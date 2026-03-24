A 350 MWh battery storage system in Europe is delivering significantly less energy than expected due to cell imbalance, with the battery management system failing to detect the issue, tradable energy volumes chronically overestimated, and weekly balancing cost exposure reaching up to €110,000 ($127,745). This is one of the real-world failure scenarios to be examined at the Battery Business & Development Forum on April 1.From ESS News A 350 MWh battery storage facility somewhere in Europe saw revenues fall short of expectations. Subsequent analysis revealed that the situation could have been far ...

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