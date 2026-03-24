Cheetah Mobile Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results

AI and Others revenue grew 84.7% year over year and accounted for 46.5% of total revenue in 2025

BEIJING, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheetah Mobile Inc. ("Cheetah Mobile" or the "Company") (NYSE: CMCM), a China-based IT company with a commitment to AI innovation, today announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

Full Year 2025 Financial Highlights

Total revenues increased by 42.6% year over year to RMB 1,150.4 million (US$164.5 million) in 2025, driven by strong expansion across business segments.

Revenue from the Internet business increased by 19.0% year over year to RMB 615.3 million (US$88.0 million).

Revenue from the AI and Others segment increased by 84.7% year over year to RMB 535.2 million (US$76.5 million), reflecting continued scaling of the Company's emerging initiatives. The AI and Others segment accounted for 46.5% of total revenues in 2025, compared with 35.9% in 2024.

Gross profit increased by 53.0% year over year to RMB 834.0 million (US$119.3 million). Gross margin improved to 72.5% in 2025 from 67.6% in 2024. On a non-GAAP basis, gross profit was RMB 834.0 million (US$119.3 million), and non-GAAP gross margin was 72.5%.

Operating loss decreased by 59.0% year over year to RMB 179.4 million (US$25.7 million) in 2025. On a non-GAAP basis, operating profit was RMB 14.2 million (US$2.0 million), compared with a non-GAAP operating loss of RMB 231.8 million in 2024.

The Internet business generated adjusted operating profit of approximately RMB 114.9 million in 2025, representing a 82.8% year-over-year increase and reflecting improving profitability and strong cash flow generation. Adjusted operating margin for this segment was 18.7% in 2025, compared with 12.1% in 2024.

The AI and Others segment reported an adjusted operating loss of approximately RMB 274.5 million in 2025, representing a 42.1% year-over-year reduction, as the Company continued improving operating efficiency while scaling emerging initiatives.

Cash and cash equivalents were RMB 1,506.6 million (US$215.4 million) as of December 31, 2025.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Total revenues increased by 30.3% year over year and 7.5% quarter over quarter to RMB 308.9 million (US$44.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Revenue from the Internet business was RMB 155.9 million (US$22.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2025. While Internet business revenue declined slightly year over year, it increased 9.5% quarter over quarter.

Revenue from the AI and Others segment reached RMB 153.0 million (US$21.9 million), representing a 98.8% year-over-year increase and a 5.5% quarter-over-quarter increase, reflecting continued growth momentum of the Company's emerging initiatives. The AI and Others segment accounted for 49.5% of total revenues in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with 32.5% in the same period last year, representing nearly half of total revenue.

Gross profit increased by 18.9% year over year to RMB 205.4 million (US$29.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2025. On a non-GAAP basis, gross profit increased by 19.2% year over year to RMB 205.4 million (US$29.4 million).

Operating loss decreased by 29.6% year over year to RMB 145.8 million (US$20.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2025. On a non-GAAP basis, operating profit was RMB 15.5 million (US$2.2 million), compared with a non-GAAP operating loss of RMB 42.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The Internet business generated adjusted operating profit of approximately RMB 46.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, representing a 78.1% year-over-year increase, and continued to serve as a stable profit contributor to the Company.

The AI and Others segment reported an adjusted operating loss of approximately RMB 183.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, representing a 19.7% year-over-year reduction in operating loss.

Management Commentary

Fu Sheng, Chief Executive Officer of Cheetah Mobile, commented: "2025 marked a turning point for Cheetah Mobile. We delivered revenue growth while meaningfully improving operating efficiency and achieved full-year non-GAAP operating profitability. Our robotics business, which represented approximately 18.9% of total revenue in the fourth quarter, increased 93.6% year over year and 42.9% quarter over quarter, showing strong growth momentum. We are expanding our robotic product portfolio with a consumer-facing smart wheelchair, leveraging our existing autonomous mobility technologies. Our internet business remained a stable cash-generating platform, supporting disciplined investment in AI-driven capabilities. Leveraging our long-standing utility product experience, we continued to enhance our AI agent products, with the introduction of EasyClaw, our AI coworker platform designed to help users create and deploy AI agents more easily. While monetization remains at an early stage, these initiatives are part of our long-term strategy to build sustainable growth engines."

Thomas Ren, Chief Financial Officer of Cheetah Mobile, commented: "In 2025, we continued to strengthen operating discipline and improve cost efficiency across the organization. Although we reported a GAAP operating loss for the year, operating loss narrowed significantly year over year. On a non-GAAP basis, we achieved operating profitability, reflecting an improved cost structure and increasing operating leverage. Within our Internet business, internet value-added services, which contributed 74.8% of this segment's revenues in the fourth quarter of 2025, expanded by 32.0% year over year and 16.2% quarter over quarter, enhancing earnings visibility and margin stability. In our AI and Others segment, revenue contribution increased year over year and accounted for nearly half of total revenues in the fourth quarter of 2025, while operating loss narrowed as we maintained selective investment and cost control. We ended the year with a solid cash position, providing financial flexibility to support disciplined capital allocation."

Conference Call Information

The Company will hold a conference call on March 24, 2026, at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time (or 7:00 p.m. Beijing Time) to discuss its financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

Main Line:

International: 1-412-317-6061

United States Toll Free: 1-888-317-6003

Mainland China Toll Free: +86-4001-206115

Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-963976

Conference ID: 8826704

English Translation:

International: 1-412-317-6061

United States Toll Free: 1-888-317-6003

Mainland China Toll Free: +86-4001-206115

Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-963976

Conference ID: 6928279

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.cmcm.com.

Exchange Rate

This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars in this press release were made at a rate of RMB6.9931 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of December 31, 2025, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. Such translations should not be construed as representations that RMB amounts could be converted into U.S. dollars at that rate or any other rate, or to be the amounts that would have been reported under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP").

About Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Cheetah Mobile is a China-based IT company with a commitment to AI innovation. It has developed and launched a diversified suite of software products for PCs and mobile devices, designed to address users' needs in document processing, system optimization, image editing and web browsing, among others. Cheetah Mobile provides advertising services to advertisers worldwide, value-added services including the sale of premium membership to its users, multi-cloud management platform to companies globally, as well as robotic products to international clients. At the same time, it actively engages in research and development of advanced technologies to empower its products and services. Cheetah Mobile has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 2014.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements, including management quotes and business outlook, constitute forward-looking statements under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including but are not limited to the following: Cheetah Mobile's growth strategies; Cheetah Mobile's ability to retain and increase its user base and expand its product and service offerings; Cheetah Mobile's ability to monetize its platform; Cheetah Mobile's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; competition with companies in a number of industries including internet companies that provide online marketing services and internet value-added services; expected changes in Cheetah Mobile's revenues and certain cost or expense items; and general economic and business condition globally and in China. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Cheetah Mobile's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Cheetah Mobile does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including but not limited to:

Non-GAAP cost of revenues excludes share-based compensation expenses;

Non-GAAP gross profit excludes share-based compensation expenses;

Non-GAAP gross margin excludes share-based compensation expenses;

Total non-GAAP operating expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, impairment of goodwill and intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions;

Non-GAAP research and development expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions;

Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions;

Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses;

Non-GAAP operating profit/loss excludes share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and impairment of goodwill and intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions;

Non-GAAP net income/loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders excludes share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, impairment of goodwill and intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions;

Non-GAAP diluted earnings/losses per ADS excludes share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, impairment of goodwill and intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions.

The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measures for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures are useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the effect of share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, impairment of goodwill and intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, which have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company's net income for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measure in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Cheetah Mobile Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Results".

Investor Relations Contact

Helen Jing Zhu

Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Tel: +86 10 6292 7779

Email: [email protected]

CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))



As of

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2025

RMB

RMB

USD ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents 1,833,031

1,506,625

215,445 Short-term investments 335

9,527

1,362 Accounts receivable, net 473,619

468,058

66,931 Prepayments and other current assets, net 1,365,761

1,154,774

165,132 Due from related parties, net 106,934

94,821

13,559 Total current assets 3,779,680

3,233,805

462,429











Non-current assets:









Property and equipment, net 51,564

40,238

5,754 Operating lease right-of-use assets 26,323

16,833

2,407 Intangible assets, net 190,665

54,069

7,732 Goodwill 424,099

460,034

65,784 Long-term investments 817,330

688,459

98,448 Deferred tax assets 128,581

112,913

16,146 Other non-current assets 86,059

77,521

11,085 Total non-current assets 1,724,621

1,450,067

207,356











Total assets 5,504,301

4,683,872

669,785











LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY

AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable 219,566

211,689

30,271 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,756,805

2,264,659

323,842 Due to related parties 69,606

18,613

2,662 Income tax payable 35,804

54,430

7,783 Total current liabilities 3,081,781

2,549,391

364,558











Non-current liabilities:









Deferred tax liabilities 43,046

21,711

3,105 Other non-current liabilities 172,348

154,422

22,082 Total non-current liabilities 215,394

176,133

25,187











Total liabilities 3,297,175

2,725,524

389,745











Mezzanine equity:









Redeemable noncontrolling interests 189,725

197,560

28,251











Shareholders' equity:









Ordinary shares 248

254

36 Additional paid-in capital 2,722,504

2,736,117

391,260 Accumulated deficit (1,232,577)

(1,490,947)

(213,203) Accumulated other comprehensive income 410,423

362,245

51,800 Total Cheetah Mobile Inc. shareholders'

equity 1,900,598

1,607,669

229,893 Noncontrolling interests 116,803

153,119

21,896











Total shareholders' equity 2,017,401

1,760,788

251,789











Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and

shareholders' equity 5,504,301

4,683,872

669,785

CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share(or ADS) data)





For The Three Months Ended

For The Year Ended



December 31,

2024

December 31,

2025

December 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2025

December 31,

2025



RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

USD Revenues

237,089

308,851

44,165

806,877

1,150,444

164,511 Internet business

160,152

155,896

22,293

517,188

615,281

87,984 AI and others

76,937

152,955

21,872

289,689

535,163

76,527 Cost of revenues (a)

(64,317)

(103,475)

(14,797)

(261,682)

(316,411)

(45,246) Gross profit

172,772

205,376

29,368

545,195

834,033

119,265

























Operating income and expenses:























Research and development (a)

(65,506)

(149,863)

(21,430)

(243,391)

(346,152)

(49,499) Selling and marketing (a)

(104,851)

(72,657)

(10,390)

(342,421)

(362,735)

(51,870) General and administrative (a)

(56,281)

(87,101)

(12,455)

(244,385)

(266,522)

(38,112) Impairment of goodwill and intangible

assets

(152,890)

(41,563)

(5,943)

(152,890)

(41,563)

(5,943) Other operating (expense)/income

(377)

31

4

637

3,496

500 Total operating income and expenses

(379,905)

(351,153)

(50,214)

(982,450)

(1,013,476)

(144,924)

























Operating loss

(207,133)

(145,777)

(20,846)

(437,255)

(179,443)

(25,659) Other income/(expenses):























Interest income, net

9,862

5,484

784

44,422

30,629

4,380 Foreign exchange (losses)/gains

(32,236)

14,156

2,024

(21,726)

30,783

4,402 Other expense, net

(82,300)

(74,481)

(10,651)

(139,769)

(108,652)

(15,537)

























Loss before income taxes

(311,807)

(200,618)

(28,689)

(554,328)

(226,683)

(32,414) Income tax (expenses)/benefits

(51,064)

13,722

1,962

(47,258)

(8,469)

(1,211) Net loss

(362,871)

(186,896)

(26,727)

(601,586)

(235,152)

(33,625) Less: net income attributable to

noncontrolling interests

3,913

3,843

550

15,971

22,561

3,226 Net loss attributable to Cheetah

Mobile shareholders

(366,784)

(190,739)

(27,277)

(617,557)

(257,713)

(36,851)

























Net loss per share























Basic

(0.2438)

(0.1262)

(0.0180)

(0.4161)

(0.1754)

(0.0251) Diluted

(0.2439)

(0.1262)

(0.0180)

(0.4162)

(0.1764)

(0.0252)

























Net loss per ADS























Basic

(12.1907)

(6.3082)

(0.9000)

(20.8042)

(8.7724)

(1.2550) Diluted

(12.1947)

(6.3082)

(0.9000)

(20.8097)

(8.8185)

(1.2600)

























Weighted average number of shares

outstanding























Basic

1,512,707,145

1,550,604,238

1,550,604,238

1,503,054,847

1,533,473,068

1,533,473,068 Diluted

1,512,707,145

1,550,604,238

1,550,604,238

1,503,054,847

1,533,473,068

1,533,473,068 Weighted average number of ADSs

outstanding























Basic

30,254,143

31,012,085

31,012,085

30,061,097

30,669,461

30,669,461 Diluted

30,254,143

31,012,085

31,012,085

30,061,097

30,669,461

30,669,461

























Other comprehensive income/(loss),

net of tax of nil























Foreign currency translation adjustments

51,667

(25,511)

(3,648)

49,045

(50,422)

(7,210) Unrealized gains/(losses) on available-

for-sale securities, net

7,277

(5,541)

(792)

2,642

1,121

160 Other comprehensive income/(loss)

58,944

(31,052)

(4,440)

51,687

(49,301)

(7,050) Total comprehensive loss

(303,927)

(217,948)

(31,167)

(549,899)

(284,453)

(40,675) Less: Total comprehensive income

attributable to noncontrolling

interests

2,199

1,889

270

14,089

21,438

3,066 Total comprehensive loss attributable to

Cheetah Mobile shareholders

(306,126)

(219,837)

(31,437)

(563,988)

(305,891)

(43,741)





























For The Three Months Ended

For The Year Ended



December 31,

2024

December 31,

2025

December 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2025

December 31,

2025 (a) Share-based compensation expenses

RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

USD Cost of revenues

(460)

2

-

81

16

2 Research and development

1,280

1,007

144

1,924

1,193

171 Selling and marketing

(495)

290

41

(662)

773

111 General and administrative

4,819

7,867

1,125

24,758

17,858

2,554 Total

5,144

9,166

1,310

26,101

19,840

2,838

CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for per share data)



For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2025

For The Year Ended December 31, 2025

GAAP Share-based Amortization

of Impairment Non-GAAP

GAAP Share-based Amortization

of Impairment Non-GAAP

Result Compensation intangible

assets* of goodwill

and

intangible

assets Result

Result Compensation intangible

assets* of goodwill

and

intangible

assets Result

RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB USD

RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB USD Revenues 308,851 - - - 308,851 44,165

1,150,444 - - - 1,150,444 164,511 Cost of revenues (103,475) 2 - - (103,473) (14,797)

(316,411) 16 - - (316,395) (45,244) Gross profit 205,376 2 - - 205,378 29,368

834,033 16 - - 834,049 119,267



























Research and development (149,863) 1,007 108,471 - (40,385) (5,775)

(346,152) 1,193 127,171 - (217,788) (31,143) Selling and marketing (72,657) 290 2,070 - (70,297) (10,053)

(362,735) 773 5,078 - (356,884) (51,033) General and administrative (87,101) 7,867 - - (79,234) (11,330)

(266,522) 17,858 - - (248,664) (35,558) Impairment of goodwill and

intangible assets (41,563) - - 41,563 - -

(41,563) - - 41,563 - - Other operating income, net 31 - - - 31 4

3,496 - - - 3,496 500 Total operating income and

expenses (351,153) 9,164 110,541 41,563 (189,885) (27,154)

(1,013,476) 19,824 132,249 41,563 (819,840) (117,234)



























Operating (loss)/income (145,777) 9,166 110,541 41,563 15,493 2,214

(179,443) 19,840 132,249 41,563 14,209 2,033 Net loss attributable to Cheetah

Mobile shareholders (190,739) 9,166 110,541 41,563 (29,469) (4,217)

(257,713) 19,840 132,249 41,563 (64,061) (9,159)



























Diluted losses per ordinary share

(RMB) (0.1262) 0.0059 0.0714 0.0268 (0.0221)



(0.1764) 0.0129 0.0863 0.0271 (0.0501)

Diluted losses per ADS (RMB) (6.3082) 0.2950 3.5682 1.3400 (1.1050)



(8.8185) 0.6450 4.3135 1.3550 (2.5050)

Diluted losses per ADS (USD) (0.9000) 0.0422 0.5082 0.1916 (0.1580)



(1.2600) 0.0922 0.6158 0.1938 (0.3582)

































For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

For The Year Ended December 31, 2024

GAAP Share-based Amortization of Impairment Non-GAAP

GAAP Share-based Amortization of Impairment Non-GAAP

Result Compensation intangible

assets* of goodwill

and

intangible

assets Result

Result Compensation intangible

assets* of goodwill

and

intangible

assets Result

RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB

RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB Revenues 237,089 - - - 237,089

806,877 - - - 806,877 Cost of revenues (64,317) (460) - - (64,777)

(261,682) 81 - - (261,601) Gross profit 172,772 (460) - - 172,312

545,195 81 - - 545,276























Research and development (65,506) 1,280 6,156 - (58,070)

(243,391) 1,924 24,624 - (216,843) Selling and marketing (104,851) (495) 469 - (104,877)

(342,421) (662) 1,876 - (341,207) General and administrative (56,281) 4,819 - - (51,462)

(244,385) 24,758 - - (219,627) Impairment of goodwill and intangible

assets (152,890) - - 152,890 -

(152,890) - - 152,890 - Other operating income, net (377) - - - (377)

637 - - - 637 Total operating income and expenses (379,905) 5,604 6,625 152,890 (214,786)

(982,450) 26,020 26,500 152,890 (777,040)























Operating loss (207,133) 5,144 6,625 152,890 (42,474)

(437,255) 26,101 26,500 152,890 (231,764) Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile

shareholders (366,784) 5,144 6,625 152,890 (202,125)

(617,557) 26,101 26,500 152,890 (412,066)























Diluted losses per ordinary share (RMB) (0.2439) 0.0034 0.0044 0.1011 (0.1350)

(0.4162) 0.0174 0.0176 0.1017 (0.2795) Diluted losses per ADS (RMB) (12.1947) 0.1700 0.2200 5.0547 (6.7500)

(20.8097) 0.8700 0.8800 5.0847 (13.9750)

* This represents amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions.

CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Information about Segment (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for percentage)













For The Three Months EndedDecember 31, 2025

For The Year Ended December 31, 2025



Internet Business

AI and others

Consolidated

Internet Business

AI and others

Consolidated



RMB

RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD Revenues

155,896

152,955

308,851

44,165

615,281

535,163

1,150,444

164,511 Operating Costs and expenses































Cost of revenues(i)

31,300

72,173

103,473

14,797

106,606

209,789

316,395

45,244 Selling and marketing(i)

45,326

27,041

72,367

10,349

220,312

141,650

361,962

51,759 Research and development(i)

10,367

138,489

148,856

21,286

110,060

234,899

344,959

49,328 Other segment items(i)

22,237

98,529

120,766

17,269

63,436

223,295

286,731

41,001 Adjusted operating income/(losses)

46,666

(183,277)

(136,611)

(19,536)

114,867

(274,470)

(159,603)

(22,821) Unallocated amounts-share based compensations









(9,166)

(1,310)









(19,840)

(2,838) Operating loss









(145,777)

(20,846)









(179,443)

(25,659) Reconciliation of segment profit/(loss)































Interest income, net









5,484

784









30,629

4,380 Foreign exchange gains, net









14,156

2,024









30,783

4,402 Other expense, net









(74,481)

(10,651)









(108,652)

(15,537) Loss before income taxes









(200,618)

(28,689)









(226,683)

(32,414)





For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

For The Year Ended December 31, 2024



Internet

Business

AI and others

Consolidated

Internet

Business

AI and others

Consolidated



RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB Revenues

160,152

76,937

237,089

517,188

289,689

806,877 Operating Costs and expenses























Cost of revenues(i)

21,174

43,603

64,777

79,812

181,789

261,601 Selling and marketing(i)

70,243

35,103

105,346

200,945

142,138

343,083 Research and development(i)

30,651

33,575

64,226

115,476

125,991

241,467 Other segment items(i)

11,877

192,852

204,729

58,122

313,758

371,880 Adjusted operating income/(losses)

26,207

(228,196)

(201,989)

62,833

(473,987)

(411,154) Unallocated amounts-share based compensations









(5,144)









(26,101) Operating loss









(207,133)









(437,255) Reconciliation of segment profit/(loss)























Interest income, net









9,862









44,422 Foreign exchange gains, net









(32,236)









(21,726) Other expense, net









(82,300)









(139,769) Loss before income taxes









(311,807)









(554,328)

(i) Share-based compensations were not allocated to segments. Other segment items include general and administrative expenses and other operating expenses allocated to the respective segments.

CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Reconciliation from Net Loss Attributable to Cheetah Mobile Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))





For The Three Months Ended

For The Year Ended



December 31,

2024

December 31,

2025

December 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2025

December 31,

2025



RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

USD Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile

shareholders

(366,784)

(190,739)

(27,277)

(617,557)

(257,713)

(36,851) Add:























Income tax expenses/(benefits)

51,064

(13,722)

(1,962)

47,258

8,469

1,211 Interest income, net

(9,862)

(5,484)

(784)

(44,422)

(30,629)

(4,380) Depreciation and other amortization

14,619

114,426

16,363

51,453

147,235

21,054 Net income attributable to noncontrolling

interests

3,913

3,843

550

15,971

22,561

3,226 Other expense, net

114,536

60,325

8,627

161,495

77,869

11,135 Share-based compensation

5,144

9,166

1,310

26,101

19,840

2,838 Impairment of goodwill and intangible

assets

152,890

41,563

5,943

152,890

41,563

5,943 Adjusted EBITDA

(34,480)

19,378

2,770

(206,811)

29,195

4,176

SOURCE Cheetah Mobile