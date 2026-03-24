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WKN: A3DTM9 | ISIN: US1630752038 | Ticker-Symbol: 0C9
Stuttgart
24.03.26 | 10:47
6,050 Euro
+6,14 % +0,350
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Internet
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CHEETAH MOBILE INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
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CHEETAH MOBILE INC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
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6,1006,30011:14
6,1006,30011:08
PR Newswire
24.03.2026 10:30 Uhr
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Cheetah Mobile Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results

AI and Others revenue grew 84.7% year over year and accounted for 46.5% of total revenue in 2025

BEIJING, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheetah Mobile Inc. ("Cheetah Mobile" or the "Company") (NYSE: CMCM), a China-based IT company with a commitment to AI innovation, today announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

Full Year 2025 Financial Highlights

Total revenues increased by 42.6% year over year to RMB 1,150.4 million (US$164.5 million) in 2025, driven by strong expansion across business segments.

  • Revenue from the Internet business increased by 19.0% year over year to RMB 615.3 million (US$88.0 million).
  • Revenue from the AI and Others segment increased by 84.7% year over year to RMB 535.2 million (US$76.5 million), reflecting continued scaling of the Company's emerging initiatives. The AI and Others segment accounted for 46.5% of total revenues in 2025, compared with 35.9% in 2024.

Gross profit increased by 53.0% year over year to RMB 834.0 million (US$119.3 million). Gross margin improved to 72.5% in 2025 from 67.6% in 2024. On a non-GAAP basis, gross profit was RMB 834.0 million (US$119.3 million), and non-GAAP gross margin was 72.5%.

Operating loss decreased by 59.0% year over year to RMB 179.4 million (US$25.7 million) in 2025. On a non-GAAP basis, operating profit was RMB 14.2 million (US$2.0 million), compared with a non-GAAP operating loss of RMB 231.8 million in 2024.

  • The Internet business generated adjusted operating profit of approximately RMB 114.9 million in 2025, representing a 82.8% year-over-year increase and reflecting improving profitability and strong cash flow generation. Adjusted operating margin for this segment was 18.7% in 2025, compared with 12.1% in 2024.
  • The AI and Others segment reported an adjusted operating loss of approximately RMB 274.5 million in 2025, representing a 42.1% year-over-year reduction, as the Company continued improving operating efficiency while scaling emerging initiatives.

Cash and cash equivalents were RMB 1,506.6 million (US$215.4 million) as of December 31, 2025.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Total revenues increased by 30.3% year over year and 7.5% quarter over quarter to RMB 308.9 million (US$44.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2025.

  • Revenue from the Internet business was RMB 155.9 million (US$22.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2025. While Internet business revenue declined slightly year over year, it increased 9.5% quarter over quarter.
  • Revenue from the AI and Others segment reached RMB 153.0 million (US$21.9 million), representing a 98.8% year-over-year increase and a 5.5% quarter-over-quarter increase, reflecting continued growth momentum of the Company's emerging initiatives. The AI and Others segment accounted for 49.5% of total revenues in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with 32.5% in the same period last year, representing nearly half of total revenue.

Gross profit increased by 18.9% year over year to RMB 205.4 million (US$29.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2025. On a non-GAAP basis, gross profit increased by 19.2% year over year to RMB 205.4 million (US$29.4 million).

Operating loss decreased by 29.6% year over year to RMB 145.8 million (US$20.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2025. On a non-GAAP basis, operating profit was RMB 15.5 million (US$2.2 million), compared with a non-GAAP operating loss of RMB 42.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

  • The Internet business generated adjusted operating profit of approximately RMB 46.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, representing a 78.1% year-over-year increase, and continued to serve as a stable profit contributor to the Company.
  • The AI and Others segment reported an adjusted operating loss of approximately RMB 183.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, representing a 19.7% year-over-year reduction in operating loss.

Management Commentary

Fu Sheng, Chief Executive Officer of Cheetah Mobile, commented: "2025 marked a turning point for Cheetah Mobile. We delivered revenue growth while meaningfully improving operating efficiency and achieved full-year non-GAAP operating profitability. Our robotics business, which represented approximately 18.9% of total revenue in the fourth quarter, increased 93.6% year over year and 42.9% quarter over quarter, showing strong growth momentum. We are expanding our robotic product portfolio with a consumer-facing smart wheelchair, leveraging our existing autonomous mobility technologies. Our internet business remained a stable cash-generating platform, supporting disciplined investment in AI-driven capabilities. Leveraging our long-standing utility product experience, we continued to enhance our AI agent products, with the introduction of EasyClaw, our AI coworker platform designed to help users create and deploy AI agents more easily. While monetization remains at an early stage, these initiatives are part of our long-term strategy to build sustainable growth engines."

Thomas Ren, Chief Financial Officer of Cheetah Mobile, commented: "In 2025, we continued to strengthen operating discipline and improve cost efficiency across the organization. Although we reported a GAAP operating loss for the year, operating loss narrowed significantly year over year. On a non-GAAP basis, we achieved operating profitability, reflecting an improved cost structure and increasing operating leverage. Within our Internet business, internet value-added services, which contributed 74.8% of this segment's revenues in the fourth quarter of 2025, expanded by 32.0% year over year and 16.2% quarter over quarter, enhancing earnings visibility and margin stability. In our AI and Others segment, revenue contribution increased year over year and accounted for nearly half of total revenues in the fourth quarter of 2025, while operating loss narrowed as we maintained selective investment and cost control. We ended the year with a solid cash position, providing financial flexibility to support disciplined capital allocation."

Conference Call Information

The Company will hold a conference call on March 24, 2026, at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time (or 7:00 p.m. Beijing Time) to discuss its financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

Main Line:
International: 1-412-317-6061
United States Toll Free: 1-888-317-6003
Mainland China Toll Free: +86-4001-206115
Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-963976
Conference ID: 8826704

English Translation:
International: 1-412-317-6061
United States Toll Free: 1-888-317-6003
Mainland China Toll Free: +86-4001-206115
Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-963976
Conference ID: 6928279

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.cmcm.com.

Exchange Rate

This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars in this press release were made at a rate of RMB6.9931 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of December 31, 2025, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. Such translations should not be construed as representations that RMB amounts could be converted into U.S. dollars at that rate or any other rate, or to be the amounts that would have been reported under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP").

About Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Cheetah Mobile is a China-based IT company with a commitment to AI innovation. It has developed and launched a diversified suite of software products for PCs and mobile devices, designed to address users' needs in document processing, system optimization, image editing and web browsing, among others. Cheetah Mobile provides advertising services to advertisers worldwide, value-added services including the sale of premium membership to its users, multi-cloud management platform to companies globally, as well as robotic products to international clients. At the same time, it actively engages in research and development of advanced technologies to empower its products and services. Cheetah Mobile has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 2014.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements, including management quotes and business outlook, constitute forward-looking statements under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including but are not limited to the following: Cheetah Mobile's growth strategies; Cheetah Mobile's ability to retain and increase its user base and expand its product and service offerings; Cheetah Mobile's ability to monetize its platform; Cheetah Mobile's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; competition with companies in a number of industries including internet companies that provide online marketing services and internet value-added services; expected changes in Cheetah Mobile's revenues and certain cost or expense items; and general economic and business condition globally and in China. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Cheetah Mobile's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Cheetah Mobile does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including but not limited to:

  • Non-GAAP cost of revenues excludes share-based compensation expenses;
  • Non-GAAP gross profit excludes share-based compensation expenses;
  • Non-GAAP gross margin excludes share-based compensation expenses;
  • Total non-GAAP operating expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, impairment of goodwill and intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions;
  • Non-GAAP research and development expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions;
  • Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions;
  • Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses;
  • Non-GAAP operating profit/loss excludes share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and impairment of goodwill and intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions;
  • Non-GAAP net income/loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders excludes share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, impairment of goodwill and intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions;
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings/losses per ADS excludes share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, impairment of goodwill and intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions.

The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measures for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures are useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the effect of share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, impairment of goodwill and intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, which have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company's net income for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measure in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Cheetah Mobile Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Results".

Investor Relations Contact

Helen Jing Zhu
Cheetah Mobile Inc.
Tel: +86 10 6292 7779
Email: [email protected]

CHEETAH MOBILE INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))



As of


December 31, 2024


December 31, 2025


RMB


RMB


USD

ASSETS






Current assets:






Cash and cash equivalents

1,833,031


1,506,625


215,445

Short-term investments

335


9,527


1,362

Accounts receivable, net

473,619


468,058


66,931

Prepayments and other current assets, net

1,365,761


1,154,774


165,132

Due from related parties, net

106,934


94,821


13,559

Total current assets

3,779,680


3,233,805


462,429







Non-current assets:






Property and equipment, net

51,564


40,238


5,754

Operating lease right-of-use assets

26,323


16,833


2,407

Intangible assets, net

190,665


54,069


7,732

Goodwill

424,099


460,034


65,784

Long-term investments

817,330


688,459


98,448

Deferred tax assets

128,581


112,913


16,146

Other non-current assets

86,059


77,521


11,085

Total non-current assets

1,724,621


1,450,067


207,356







Total assets

5,504,301


4,683,872


669,785







LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY
AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY






Current liabilities:






Accounts payable

219,566


211,689


30,271

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

2,756,805


2,264,659


323,842

Due to related parties

69,606


18,613


2,662

Income tax payable

35,804


54,430


7,783

Total current liabilities

3,081,781


2,549,391


364,558







Non-current liabilities:






Deferred tax liabilities

43,046


21,711


3,105

Other non-current liabilities

172,348


154,422


22,082

Total non-current liabilities

215,394


176,133


25,187







Total liabilities

3,297,175


2,725,524


389,745







Mezzanine equity:






Redeemable noncontrolling interests

189,725


197,560


28,251







Shareholders' equity:






Ordinary shares

248


254


36

Additional paid-in capital

2,722,504


2,736,117


391,260

Accumulated deficit

(1,232,577)


(1,490,947)


(213,203)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

410,423


362,245


51,800

Total Cheetah Mobile Inc. shareholders'
equity

1,900,598


1,607,669


229,893

Noncontrolling interests

116,803


153,119


21,896







Total shareholders' equity

2,017,401


1,760,788


251,789







Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and
shareholders' equity

5,504,301


4,683,872


669,785

CHEETAH MOBILE INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share(or ADS) data)




For The Three Months Ended


For The Year Ended



December 31,
2024


December 31,
2025


December 31,
2025


December 31,
2024


December 31,
2025


December 31,
2025



RMB


RMB


USD


RMB


RMB


USD

Revenues


237,089


308,851


44,165


806,877


1,150,444


164,511

Internet business


160,152


155,896


22,293


517,188


615,281


87,984

AI and others


76,937


152,955


21,872


289,689


535,163


76,527

Cost of revenues (a)


(64,317)


(103,475)


(14,797)


(261,682)


(316,411)


(45,246)

Gross profit


172,772


205,376


29,368


545,195


834,033


119,265














Operating income and expenses:













Research and development (a)


(65,506)


(149,863)


(21,430)


(243,391)


(346,152)


(49,499)

Selling and marketing (a)


(104,851)


(72,657)


(10,390)


(342,421)


(362,735)


(51,870)

General and administrative (a)


(56,281)


(87,101)


(12,455)


(244,385)


(266,522)


(38,112)

Impairment of goodwill and intangible
assets


(152,890)


(41,563)


(5,943)


(152,890)


(41,563)


(5,943)

Other operating (expense)/income


(377)


31


4


637


3,496


500

Total operating income and expenses


(379,905)


(351,153)


(50,214)


(982,450)


(1,013,476)


(144,924)














Operating loss


(207,133)


(145,777)


(20,846)


(437,255)


(179,443)


(25,659)

Other income/(expenses):













Interest income, net


9,862


5,484


784


44,422


30,629


4,380

Foreign exchange (losses)/gains


(32,236)


14,156


2,024


(21,726)


30,783


4,402

Other expense, net


(82,300)


(74,481)


(10,651)


(139,769)


(108,652)


(15,537)














Loss before income taxes


(311,807)


(200,618)


(28,689)


(554,328)


(226,683)


(32,414)

Income tax (expenses)/benefits


(51,064)


13,722


1,962


(47,258)


(8,469)


(1,211)

Net loss


(362,871)


(186,896)


(26,727)


(601,586)


(235,152)


(33,625)

Less: net income attributable to
noncontrolling interests


3,913


3,843


550


15,971


22,561


3,226

Net loss attributable to Cheetah
Mobile shareholders


(366,784)


(190,739)


(27,277)


(617,557)


(257,713)


(36,851)














Net loss per share













Basic


(0.2438)


(0.1262)


(0.0180)


(0.4161)


(0.1754)


(0.0251)

Diluted


(0.2439)


(0.1262)


(0.0180)


(0.4162)


(0.1764)


(0.0252)














Net loss per ADS













Basic


(12.1907)


(6.3082)


(0.9000)


(20.8042)


(8.7724)


(1.2550)

Diluted


(12.1947)


(6.3082)


(0.9000)


(20.8097)


(8.8185)


(1.2600)














Weighted average number of shares
outstanding













Basic


1,512,707,145


1,550,604,238


1,550,604,238


1,503,054,847


1,533,473,068


1,533,473,068

Diluted


1,512,707,145


1,550,604,238


1,550,604,238


1,503,054,847


1,533,473,068


1,533,473,068

Weighted average number of ADSs
outstanding













Basic


30,254,143


31,012,085


31,012,085


30,061,097


30,669,461


30,669,461

Diluted


30,254,143


31,012,085


31,012,085


30,061,097


30,669,461


30,669,461














Other comprehensive income/(loss),
net of tax of nil













Foreign currency translation adjustments


51,667


(25,511)


(3,648)


49,045


(50,422)


(7,210)

Unrealized gains/(losses) on available-
for-sale securities, net


7,277


(5,541)


(792)


2,642


1,121


160

Other comprehensive income/(loss)


58,944


(31,052)


(4,440)


51,687


(49,301)


(7,050)

Total comprehensive loss


(303,927)


(217,948)


(31,167)


(549,899)


(284,453)


(40,675)

Less: Total comprehensive income
attributable to noncontrolling
interests


2,199


1,889


270


14,089


21,438


3,066

Total comprehensive loss attributable to
Cheetah Mobile shareholders


(306,126)


(219,837)


(31,437)


(563,988)


(305,891)


(43,741)
















For The Three Months Ended


For The Year Ended



December 31,
2024


December 31,
2025


December 31,
2025


December 31,
2024


December 31,
2025


December 31,
2025

(a) Share-based compensation expenses


RMB


RMB


USD


RMB


RMB


USD

Cost of revenues


(460)


2


-


81


16


2

Research and development


1,280


1,007


144


1,924


1,193


171

Selling and marketing


(495)


290


41


(662)


773


111

General and administrative


4,819


7,867


1,125


24,758


17,858


2,554

Total


5,144


9,166


1,310


26,101


19,840


2,838

CHEETAH MOBILE INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for per share data)



For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2025


For The Year Ended December 31, 2025


GAAP

Share-based

Amortization
of

Impairment

Non-GAAP


GAAP

Share-based

Amortization
of

Impairment

Non-GAAP


Result

Compensation

intangible
assets*

of goodwill
and
intangible
assets

Result


Result

Compensation

intangible
assets*

of goodwill
and
intangible
assets

Result


RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD


RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD

Revenues

308,851

-

-

-

308,851

44,165


1,150,444

-

-

-

1,150,444

164,511

Cost of revenues

(103,475)

2

-

-

(103,473)

(14,797)


(316,411)

16

-

-

(316,395)

(45,244)

Gross profit

205,376

2

-

-

205,378

29,368


834,033

16

-

-

834,049

119,267















Research and development

(149,863)

1,007

108,471

-

(40,385)

(5,775)


(346,152)

1,193

127,171

-

(217,788)

(31,143)

Selling and marketing

(72,657)

290

2,070

-

(70,297)

(10,053)


(362,735)

773

5,078

-

(356,884)

(51,033)

General and administrative

(87,101)

7,867

-

-

(79,234)

(11,330)


(266,522)

17,858

-

-

(248,664)

(35,558)

Impairment of goodwill and
intangible assets

(41,563)

-

-

41,563

-

-


(41,563)

-

-

41,563

-

-

Other operating income, net

31

-

-

-

31

4


3,496

-

-

-

3,496

500

Total operating income and
expenses

(351,153)

9,164

110,541

41,563

(189,885)

(27,154)


(1,013,476)

19,824

132,249

41,563

(819,840)

(117,234)















Operating (loss)/income

(145,777)

9,166

110,541

41,563

15,493

2,214


(179,443)

19,840

132,249

41,563

14,209

2,033

Net loss attributable to Cheetah
Mobile shareholders

(190,739)

9,166

110,541

41,563

(29,469)

(4,217)


(257,713)

19,840

132,249

41,563

(64,061)

(9,159)















Diluted losses per ordinary share
(RMB)

(0.1262)

0.0059

0.0714

0.0268

(0.0221)



(0.1764)

0.0129

0.0863

0.0271

(0.0501)


Diluted losses per ADS (RMB)

(6.3082)

0.2950

3.5682

1.3400

(1.1050)



(8.8185)

0.6450

4.3135

1.3550

(2.5050)


Diluted losses per ADS (USD)

(0.9000)

0.0422

0.5082

0.1916

(0.1580)



(1.2600)

0.0922

0.6158

0.1938

(0.3582)

















For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2024


For The Year Ended December 31, 2024


GAAP

Share-based

Amortization of

Impairment

Non-GAAP


GAAP

Share-based

Amortization of

Impairment

Non-GAAP


Result

Compensation

intangible
assets*

of goodwill
and
intangible
assets

Result


Result

Compensation

intangible
assets*

of goodwill
and
intangible
assets

Result


RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB


RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

Revenues

237,089

-

-

-

237,089


806,877

-

-

-

806,877

Cost of revenues

(64,317)

(460)

-

-

(64,777)


(261,682)

81

-

-

(261,601)

Gross profit

172,772

(460)

-

-

172,312


545,195

81

-

-

545,276













Research and development

(65,506)

1,280

6,156

-

(58,070)


(243,391)

1,924

24,624

-

(216,843)

Selling and marketing

(104,851)

(495)

469

-

(104,877)


(342,421)

(662)

1,876

-

(341,207)

General and administrative

(56,281)

4,819

-

-

(51,462)


(244,385)

24,758

-

-

(219,627)

Impairment of goodwill and intangible
assets

(152,890)

-

-

152,890

-


(152,890)

-

-

152,890

-

Other operating income, net

(377)

-

-

-

(377)


637

-

-

-

637

Total operating income and expenses

(379,905)

5,604

6,625

152,890

(214,786)


(982,450)

26,020

26,500

152,890

(777,040)













Operating loss

(207,133)

5,144

6,625

152,890

(42,474)


(437,255)

26,101

26,500

152,890

(231,764)

Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile
shareholders

(366,784)

5,144

6,625

152,890

(202,125)


(617,557)

26,101

26,500

152,890

(412,066)













Diluted losses per ordinary share (RMB)

(0.2439)

0.0034

0.0044

0.1011

(0.1350)


(0.4162)

0.0174

0.0176

0.1017

(0.2795)

Diluted losses per ADS (RMB)

(12.1947)

0.1700

0.2200

5.0547

(6.7500)


(20.8097)

0.8700

0.8800

5.0847

(13.9750)

* This represents amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions.

CHEETAH MOBILE INC.

Information about Segment

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for percentage)








For The Three Months EndedDecember 31, 2025


For The Year Ended December 31, 2025



Internet Business


AI and others


Consolidated


Internet Business


AI and others


Consolidated



RMB


RMB


RMB


USD


RMB


RMB


RMB


USD

Revenues


155,896


152,955


308,851


44,165


615,281


535,163


1,150,444


164,511

Operating Costs and expenses

















Cost of revenues(i)


31,300


72,173


103,473


14,797


106,606


209,789


316,395


45,244

Selling and marketing(i)


45,326


27,041


72,367


10,349


220,312


141,650


361,962


51,759

Research and development(i)


10,367


138,489


148,856


21,286


110,060


234,899


344,959


49,328

Other segment items(i)


22,237


98,529


120,766


17,269


63,436


223,295


286,731


41,001

Adjusted operating income/(losses)


46,666


(183,277)


(136,611)


(19,536)


114,867


(274,470)


(159,603)


(22,821)

Unallocated amounts-share based compensations






(9,166)


(1,310)






(19,840)


(2,838)

Operating loss






(145,777)


(20,846)






(179,443)


(25,659)

Reconciliation of segment profit/(loss)

















Interest income, net






5,484


784






30,629


4,380

Foreign exchange gains, net






14,156


2,024






30,783


4,402

Other expense, net






(74,481)


(10,651)






(108,652)


(15,537)

Loss before income taxes






(200,618)


(28,689)






(226,683)


(32,414)



For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2024


For The Year Ended December 31, 2024



Internet
Business


AI and others


Consolidated


Internet
Business


AI and others


Consolidated



RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB

Revenues


160,152


76,937


237,089


517,188


289,689


806,877

Operating Costs and expenses













Cost of revenues(i)


21,174


43,603


64,777


79,812


181,789


261,601

Selling and marketing(i)


70,243


35,103


105,346


200,945


142,138


343,083

Research and development(i)


30,651


33,575


64,226


115,476


125,991


241,467

Other segment items(i)


11,877


192,852


204,729


58,122


313,758


371,880

Adjusted operating income/(losses)


26,207


(228,196)


(201,989)


62,833


(473,987)


(411,154)

Unallocated amounts-share based compensations






(5,144)






(26,101)

Operating loss






(207,133)






(437,255)

Reconciliation of segment profit/(loss)













Interest income, net






9,862






44,422

Foreign exchange gains, net






(32,236)






(21,726)

Other expense, net






(82,300)






(139,769)

Loss before income taxes






(311,807)






(554,328)

(i) Share-based compensations were not allocated to segments. Other segment items include general and administrative expenses and other operating expenses allocated to the respective segments.

CHEETAH MOBILE INC.

Reconciliation from Net Loss Attributable to Cheetah Mobile Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))




For The Three Months Ended


For The Year Ended



December 31,
2024


December 31,
2025


December 31,
2025


December 31,
2024


December 31,
2025


December 31,
2025



RMB


RMB


USD


RMB


RMB


USD

Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile
shareholders


(366,784)


(190,739)


(27,277)


(617,557)


(257,713)


(36,851)

Add:













Income tax expenses/(benefits)


51,064


(13,722)


(1,962)


47,258


8,469


1,211

Interest income, net


(9,862)


(5,484)


(784)


(44,422)


(30,629)


(4,380)

Depreciation and other amortization


14,619


114,426


16,363


51,453


147,235


21,054

Net income attributable to noncontrolling
interests


3,913


3,843


550


15,971


22,561


3,226

Other expense, net


114,536


60,325


8,627


161,495


77,869


11,135

Share-based compensation


5,144


9,166


1,310


26,101


19,840


2,838

Impairment of goodwill and intangible
assets


152,890


41,563


5,943


152,890


41,563


5,943

Adjusted EBITDA


(34,480)


19,378


2,770


(206,811)


29,195


4,176

SOURCE Cheetah Mobile

© 2026 PR Newswire
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