Under controlled conditions, the SolaX ORI 5 MWh system's battery cells were intentionally driven into thermal runaway, with the emergency ventilation system kept closed throughout. The system's pressure relief structure activated as designed to guarantee no additional risks to surrounding personnel or the environment.SolaX Power's ORI 5 MWh large-scale energy storage system recently completed a full-scale system-level deflagration test with real cells under the UL 9540A:2025 proposal framework, with UL Solutions directly involved in the test design, execution, and assessment. This marks the ...

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