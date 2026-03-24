In an interview with pv magazine, Jay Johnson, the CTO of US-based cybersecurity firm DERSec, explains the PV systems face cybersecurity risks that extend far beyond inverters, as demonstrated by a December attack on Polish solar plants where wiper malware targeted substation equipment rather than the inverters themselves. Vulnerabilities often lie in backhaul communication channels like APIs and mobile apps, making layered defenses, network segmentation, and vigilant monitoring essential to safeguard distributed energy resources. Although solar inverters are generally thought to be the main target ...

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