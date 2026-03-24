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PR Newswire
24.03.2026 11:06 Uhr
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Furniture China 2026: Furniture China Announces Landmark 2026 Edition: Where Design Creates Business

With strengthened international participation and curated zone planning, Furniture China 2026 (8-11 September, SNIEC) expands beyond its traditional core of upholstered and dining furniture. New dedicated areas will spotlight a larger Outdoor Furniture Hall featuring stylish, functional designs, alongside a spectacular Commercial Contract Furniture section presenting premium office solutions from leading brands and emerging exhibitors.

Co-located FMC Premium China (FMP) will again unite manufacturers and material innovators, showcasing advanced techniques and cutting-edge design that harmonize aesthetics with functionality.

"After 30 years of serving the global furniture community, we're entering a new chapter with sharper strategic focus and market responsiveness," said Mrs. Stella Zhong, CEO and Head of Furniture China. "Our 2026 edition is a dynamic platform designed to anticipate industry shifts, enables export trade with supply-chain excellence and create unprecedented opportunities for international buyers."

Industry confidence remains strong, with 90% of key exhibitors already rebooked, including several international and domestic brands-Ashley, AICO, HTL, AHOME, ENOVA, Fursys, and more- make their return to the exhibition this year.

Maison Shanghai 2026 Unveils New Categories and Design Focus

Marking a new era of evolution, Maison Shanghai 2026 (7-11 September, SWEECC) continues to champion design values that elevate home interiors and transform lifestyles. Covering 80,000 m², the show introduces Kitchen & Bath and Smart Home categories, alongside curated theme exhibitions developed with global design communities. Major awards will further bridge Chinese creativity with international markets.

Under the theme "Design 8", four dedicated halls-Design Solutions, Design Business, Design Highland, and Design Living-will present a curated mix of lifestyle exhibits, boutique collections and cultural crafts. A series of design forums will complement the displays, delivering a comprehensive sourcing and networking experience for buyers, distributors, designers, and media worldwide.

Empower Your Visit

The DTS and official app deliver a seamless registration and smart tools like LeadGrab, highly bridging international buyers and exhibitors.

Save the dates! 7-11 September 2026, at SNIEC and SWEECC, Pudong.
Pre-register online or via app.
Apply to exhibit.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2939540/1____3_2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/furniture-china-announces-landmark-2026-edition-where-design-creates-business-302721614.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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