BetterMe launches diabetes-friendly workouts to support people living with the condition, in collaboration with Diabetes UK

The programme features workouts that combine strength and cardio. These sessions focus on building strength, improving cardiovascular fitness, and supporting glucose management through safe, accessible movement. It also includes gentle recovery sessions, such as stretching and myofascial release, helping users support muscle recovery and maintain mobility.

James Beeby, Director of Engagement and Fundraising at Diabetes UK, said: "We're delighted to support this new diabetes-friendly workout programme. We know that physical activity is an important part of managing diabetes, but many people living with the condition face additional barriers to feeling confident in movement. By combining the workout programme with BetterMe's holistic approach to wellness, people can feel safe and informed as they take steps to improve their overall health and wellbeing."

With over 4,000 workouts and 20+ meal plans with hundreds of recipes, BetterMe continues to lead the way in personalised wellness solutions.

Availability

The diabetes-friendly collection of workouts is now available globally within the BetterMe: Health Coaching app on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store .

About BetterMe

BetterMe is an award-winning wellness technology company dedicated to making healthy living available to everyone through personalised, holistic health solutions. A two-time Reuters Global Sustainability Awards finalist in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, BetterMe anchors its mission in a global CSR strategy. This specialised plan joins an impact-driven portfolio designed for groups often underrepresented in wellness, including individuals with limb loss, wheelchair users, and seniors.

About Diabetes UK

Diabetes UK is the UK's leading diabetes charity, and its vision is to create a world where diabetes can do no harm.

For more than 90 years, Diabetes UK's research has driven many of the biggest breakthroughs in diabetes care - improving millions of lives. The charity also drives change by influencing policy and the NHS, as well as raising awareness and combatting misconceptions about diabetes.

For more information about Diabetes UK, visit www.diabetes.org.uk .

*BetterMe will give 50% of profits received from new sign-ups to the 'diabetes-supported exercise programme' to Diabetes UK (a registered charity in England and Wales (no 215199) and Scotland (SC039136)). This is expected to raise at least £25,000 over the year to support their mission.

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