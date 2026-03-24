xStocks Now Live on Bybit Trading Bots, Expanding Automated Trading to Tokenized Equities

DUBAI, UAE, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is pleased to announce that select xStocks offerings are now officially available on Bybit Trading Bot, bringing popular tokenized U.S. equities into its advanced automated trading solutions.

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