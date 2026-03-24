Keller Group Plc - Annual Financial Report
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 24
24 March 2026
Keller Group plc
Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2025
Keller Group plc ("Keller", the "Company") announces that the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2025 ("Annual Report 2025") is available to view on the Investors section of the Company's website at Investor centre | Keller Group plc .
In compliance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.3R, a copy of the Annual Report 2025 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism via the FCA's Electronic Submission System and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .
In accordance with DGTR 6.3.5R, this announcement contains information in the Appendix about the principal risks and uncertainties, the Directors' responsibility statement and note 29 to the accounts on related party transactions. This information has been extracted in full unedited text from the Annual Report 2025. This material should be read in conjunction with and is not a substitute for reading the full Annual Report 2025. References to page numbers and notes in the Appendix refer to those in the Annual Report 2025. A condensed set of financial statements was appended to the Keller's preliminary results announcement issued on 3 March 2026.
For further information, please contact:
|Keller Group plc
|www.keller.com
Silvana Glibota-Vigo, Group Head of Secretariat 020 7616 7575
Notes to editors:
Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor providing a wide portfolio of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques used across the entire construction sector. With around 10,000 staff and operations across five continents, Keller tackles an unrivalled 5,500 projects every year, generating annual revenue of c£3bn.
LEI number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
Appendix
Principal risks and uncertainties
We list on the following pages the principal risks and uncertainties as determined by the Board that may affect the Group and highlight the mitigating actions that are being taken. The content of the table, however, is not intended to be an exhaustive list of all the risks and uncertainties that may arise.
What we review when assessing our principal and key risks:
|Risk ownership Each risk has a named owner. In addition, each principal risk is sponsored by a member of the Executive Committee, who drives progress.
|Risk velocity Measuring how quickly the risk reaches its impact assessment in the event the risk crystallises.
|Likelihood and impact Managed through a globally applied five-by-five scoring matrix.
|Mitigating actions Further controls and mitigating activities required to further mitigate likelihood or impact of the risk.
|Net risk After mitigating controls are taken into account.
|Strategic levers Capturing the impact on the Group's strategic levers and interdependencies between principal risks.
|Risk appetite Defined at a risk category level and split into five levels.
|Emerging risks Any relevant emerging risks where the principal risk is impacted captured under medium and long-term assessed risks.
All principal risks are detailed in a standardised format. This ensures an effective and consistent review, understanding, monitoring and reporting throughout the Group, both in the terminology and the assessment itself. The top-down process includes a rigorous review by both the Executive Committee and the Board twice a year. The bottom-up process includes at least quarterly reviews facilitated by the Group Head of Risk and Assurance at a business unit level across the Group. In addition, deep dive reviews are conducted as required with results fed into respective reviews.
Financial risk
|1. Inability to finance our business
|Risk owner - Chief Financial Officer
Link to strategy:
Timeframe:
Link to viability:
|Description and impact
Failure to sufficiently and effectively manage the financial strength of the Group could lead it to:
|Causes
|Mitigation and internal controls
|Movement since 2024
Constant risk
Seven-year £400m RCF secured (initial five years with two one-year extensions). The first RCF one-year extension request was submitted to the RCF agent. Acceptance of the extension has been given, extending the RCF maturity to June 2030. This, along with continued strong operational performance in 2025, demonstrates a clear ability to manage both existing and future risks.
Market risk
|2. A rapid downturn in our markets
|Risk owner - Chief Financial Officer
Link to strategy:
Timeframe:
Link to viability:
Description and impact
|Causes
|Mitigation and internal controls
|Movement since 2024
Constant Risk
The Group continues to maintain a very strong order book across all divisions at near record levels. Inflation and interest rate risk is now beginning to abate in Keller's key markets. Geopolitical uncertainty continues both due to the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, plus the impacts of US tariff policy.
Strategic risks
|3. Losing our market share
|Risk owner - Chief Financial Officer
Link to strategy:
Timeframe:
Link to viability:
Description and impact
|Causes
|Mitigation and internal controls
|Movement since 2024
Constant risk
We continued to see strong performance across Keller supported by the diverse product range to maintain and grow our market share.
|4. Ethical misconduct and non-compliance with regulations
|Risk owner - General Counsel and Company Secretary
Link to strategy:
Timeframe:
Link to viability:
|Description and impact
Keller operates in many different jurisdictions and is subject to various laws, regulations and other legal requirements. Failure to comply with those laws or regulations or the Code of Business Conduct could leave the Group exposed to:
|Causes Failure to comply with laws, regulations or the Code of Business Conduct could stem from:
|Mitigation and internal controls
|Movement since 2024
Constant Risk
We continue to review and refresh our compliance policies and training programme. We have updated our procedures to reflect the introduction of the UK 'failure to prevent fraud' offence in September 2025. The Compliance Committee was formed in Q4 2025 to oversee, support and advance Keller's ethics and compliance programme.
|5. Inability to maintain our technological product advantage
|Risk owner - Chief Construction Officer
Link to strategy:
Timeframe:
Link to viability:
|Description and impact
Keller has a history of innovation that has given us a technological advantage which is recognised by our clients and competitors. Failure to maintain this advantage through the continued technological advancements in our equipment, products and solutions may:
|Causes
|Mitigation and internal controls
|Movement since 2024
Constant risk
|6. Climate change
|Risk owner - Chief Construction Officer
Link to strategy:
Timeframe:
Link to viability:
|Description and impact
Climate change is a global threat and failure to manage and mitigate it could lead to:
|Causes
|Mitigation and internal controls
|Movement since 2024
Constant risk
We continue to win project opportunities related to climate resilience. This is tempered by the introduction of more legislation relating to climate impact, eg CSRD in Europe. We continue to focus on delivering against our sustainability targets and meeting TCFD reporting requirements.
Operational risks
|7. Ineffective management of our projects
|Risk owner - Chief Construction Officer
Link to strategy:
Timeframe:
Link to viability:
|Description and impact
Inability to successfully deliver projects in line with the agreed customer requirements (while maintaining satisfactory and appropriate contractual terms), site and loading conditions and local constraints (eg neighbouring buildings). In addition, an inadequate design of a customer product and/or solution or failure to effectively manage suppliers may lead to:
|Causes
|Mitigation and internal controls
|Movement since 2024
Constant Risk
Project execution in 2025 continued to maintain the improvement trend witnessed throughout 2024. The new Project Performance Management process was successfully trialled in three branches in North America and will put in place better controls to ensure continued effective execution of projects across Keller. Following the successful trial, full rollout across Keller will commence in Q1 2026.
|8. Causing a serious injury or fatality to an employee or a member of the public
|Risk owner - Chief HSEQ Officer
Link to strategy:
Timeframe:
Link to viability:
|Description and impact
Failure to maintain high standards of health and safety, and an increase in serious injuries or fatalities leading to:
|Causes
|Mitigation and internal controls
|Movement since 2024
Constant Risk
|9. Not having the right skills to deliver
|Risk owner - Chief People Officer
Link to strategy:
Timeframe:
Link to viability:
|Description and impact
Failure to attract, develop and retain the right people could negatively impact our:
|Causes
|Mitigation and internal controls
|Movement since 2024
Constant Risk There are still some pockets of pressure on competition for skilled personnel in some parts of Keller. However, generally, job markets are beginning to show signs of a slowdown, which will hopefully ease this issue. The focus remains on retaining staff with the right skills to deliver.
|10. Information Technology, cyber security and assurance
|Risk owner - Chief Information Officer
Link to strategy:
Timeframe:
Link to viability:
|Description and impact
Failure, degradation or error in IT systems or cyber security incidents could result in:
|Causes
|Mitigation and internal controls
|Movement since 2024
Constant Risk
Responsibility statement of the Directors in respect of the Annual Report and the financial statements
We confirm that to the best of our knowledge:
- the financial statements, prepared in accordance with the applicable set of accounting standards, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the company and the undertakings included in the consolidation as a whole; and
- the Strategic report and the Directors' report, including content contained by reference, includes a fair review of the development and performance of the business and the position and performance of the company and the undertakings included in the consolidation taken as a whole, together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties that they?face.
The Board confirms that the Annual Report and the financial statements, taken as a whole, are fair, balanced and understandable and provide the information necessary for shareholders to assess the Group's position and performance, business model and strategy.
29 Related party transactions
Transactions between the parent, its subsidiaries and joint operations, which are related parties, have been eliminated on consolidation. Other related party transactions are disclosed below:
Compensation of key management personnel
The remuneration of the Board and Executive Committee, who are the key management personnel, comprised:
|2025
£m
|2024
£m
|Short-term employee benefits
|8.7
|8.5
|Post-employment benefits
|0.3
|0.3
|Termination payments
|-
|-
|9.0
|8.8
Other related party transactions
As at 31 December 2025, there was a net balance of £nil (2024: £nil) owed by the joint venture. These amounts are unsecured, have no fixed date of repayment and are repayable on demand.