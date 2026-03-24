Data Center Liquid Cooling Market worth $27.65 billion by 2033 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

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Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2033

2026 Market Size: USD 4.07 billion

2033 Projected Market Size: USD 27.65 billion

CAGR (2026-2033): 31.5%

Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Trends & Insights:

The data center liquid cooling market is anticipated to grow rapidly due to the increasing use of AI workloads and high-performance computing (HPC). As racks become denser, consuming between 30 and 50 kW, traditional air conditioning methods are proving inefficient. As a result, solutions such as direct-to-chip (DTC) cooling, immersion cooling, and cold plate systems are becoming essential.

By data center type, the small & mid-sized data centers segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 33.9% during the forecast period. These data centers are increasingly adopting direct liquid-cooling solutions to meet the high cooling requirements of high-density server racks.

By cooling type, the market is segmented into cold plate liquid cooling, immersion liquid cooling, and spray liquid cooling. Immersion liquid cooling is projected to register the highest CAGR of 34.1% during the forecast period.

By component, the market is segmented into solutions and services. The solutions segment is estimated to account for a larger share of 63.5% of the market.

End users in the data center liquid cooling market include colocation providers, enterprises, and hyperscale data centers. The hyperscale data centers segment is estimated to account for the largest share of 76.4%.

The enterprise segment includes BFSI, IT & telecom, media & entertainment, healthcare, government & defense, retail, research & academia, and other enterprises. The IT & telecom segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 29.6% during the forecast period.

The cooling medium segment includes water, dielectric fluid, and refrigerants. Dielectric fluid cooling, particularly immersion cooling, has gained traction due to its superior heat dissipation capabilities.

The data center liquid cooling market covers Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 32.8% during the forecast period.

Vertiv Group Corp., Schneider Electric, and Super Micro Computer, Inc. were identified as some of the star players in the data center liquid cooling market, given their strong market share and product footprint.

Giga-Byte Technology, TAS, and Teimmers, among others, have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs by securing footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders.

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The data center liquid cooling market is anticipated to grow rapidly due to the increasing use of AI workloads and high-performance computing (HPC). As racks become denser, consuming between 30 and 50 kW, traditional air conditioning methods are proving inefficient. As a result, solutions such as direct-to-chip (DTC) cooling, immersion cooling, and cold plate systems are becoming essential.

Hyperscale and edge data centers, particularly those sharply rising through 5G, IoT, and cloud computing, will be compelling factors for liquid cooling. The EU Energy Efficiency Directive is another factor driving the adoption of liquid cooling. It is projected that global data center energy demands will rise in 2030 to 8% of world consumption. Innovations on dielectric fluids and two-phase cooling will further cement GRC, Iceotope, and LiquidStack technology as the future standard for liquid cooling.

By enterprise, the IT & Telecom segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing data center liquid cooling segment from 2026 to 2033.

The IT & telecom segment is projected to register the highest CAGR in the data center liquid cooling market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the expansion of 5G deployments, cloud computing, and AI-based applications. Telecom providers are ramping up the installation of edge data centers to provide low-latency connectivity for applications like autonomous vehicles, IoT, and real-time analytics, all of which require efficient, high-density cooling solutions. With heavier scaling of IT infrastructure, air cooling is becoming insufficient, and therefore, telecom operators are moving toward direct-to-chip and immersion cooling.

By data center type, the small and mid-sized data centers segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of the data center liquid cooling market from 2026 to 2033.

The small and mid-sized data centers segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period due to the growing uptake of edge computing, cloud services, and AI-based applications. This is particularly evident in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and many regional businesses that prioritize the localization of data centers. This approach helps to reduce latency and improve security and compliance with regulations. Unlike hyperscale data facilities, these smaller centers lack the space and energy resources for conventional cooling systems. However, they are well-suited for liquid cooling, which offers efficient heat dissipation and energy savings in high-density environments.

The growing demand for 5G technology, the Internet of Things (IoT), and content delivery networks (CDN) is driving the need for compact, high-performance data centers, which in turn is accelerating the adoption of liquid cooling solutions. By 2032, small and medium-sized data centers are expected to play a significant role in the future of distributed computing, contributing to substantial market growth.

By end user, the hyperscale data centers segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of the data center liquid cooling market from 2026 to 2033.

The hyperscale data centers segment is expected to be the fastest-growing end-use segment in the data center liquid cooling market, driven by the increasing adoption of AI, cloud computing, and high-performance computing (HPC). Hyperscalers like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and Meta are expanding their infrastructure to support AI workloads, big data analytics, and real-time applications, all of which require high-density server configurations. As power consumption per rack surpasses 30-50 kW, traditional air cooling becomes inefficient, making direct-to-chip and immersion cooling essential.

Additionally, sustainability initiatives and energy efficiency regulations are pushing hyperscalers to adopt liquid cooling, which reduces power usage effectiveness (PUE) and operational costs. By 2032, hyperscale data centers will continue to dominate liquid cooling adoption, ensuring optimized performance and lower environmental impact.

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North Americais estimated to be the largest region in the data center liquid cooling market during the forecast period.

North America is expected to lead the data center liquid cooling market due to the rise in hyperscale data center constructions, AI-driven workloads, and the demand for cloud computing. This region hosts the largest data center operators globally, including AWS, Microsoft, Google, and Meta, all of whom are making substantial investments in direct-to-chip and immersion cooling technologies to improve energy efficiency and sustainability. Additionally, strict government regulations on carbon emissions and the shift toward greener data centers are key factors driving the growth of liquid cooling.

By 2032, power demand from data centers in the US is projected to reach 35 GW, which will require significant investments in energy-efficient cooling solutions. With a 70% increase in data center construction and record-low vacancy rates of 2.6%, liquid cooling is becoming essential in high-density, high-performance computing environments.

Key Players

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (Friedhelm Loh Group) (Germany), Vertiv Group Corp (US), Green Revolution Cooling Inc. (GRC) (US), Submer (Spain), Schneider Electric (France), Super Micro Computer, Inc. (US), LiquidStack Holding B.V. (Trane Technologies) (US), Iceotope Precision Liquid Cooling (UK), COOLIT SYSTEMS (Canada), Baltimore Aircoil Company Inc. (US), DCX Liquid Cooling Systems (Poland), Delta Power Solutions (Taiwan), Wiwynn Corporation (Taiwan), LiquidCool Solutions, Inc. (US), Midas Immersion Cooling (US), BOYD (US), Kaori Heat Treatment Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Modine Manufacturing Company (US), Asperitas (Netherlands), Zutacore, Inc. (US), Flex Ltd. (US), Accelsius LLC (US), Refroid Technologies (India), nVent (UK) INSPUR Co., Ltd. (China), Sugon Information Industry Co., Ltd. (China), Lenovo (China), and STULZ GMBH (Germany) are the key players in the data center liquid cooling market.

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