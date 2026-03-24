Heat pumps and solar PV effectively mandated under new building regulations for England. UK government says it is stepping up push for clean power in response to Iran war. Major UK retailers expected to have first plug-in solar devices on shelves within months.New building regulations for England will effectively mandate solar panels for most new build houses. The Future Homes Standard will come into force from Mar. 24, 2027, with a 12-month transitional period for developers to begin construction of existing projects under current rules. Housebuilders that begin construction after Mar. 24, 2028, ...

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