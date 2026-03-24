Expro partners with VERCANA GmbH (part of Vulcan Energy Resources GmbH and responsible for well engineering and drilling) to support first well in Europe's largest geothermal and lithium cluster.

Expro (NYSE:XPRO) is set to deliver well testing services for the first Schleidberg well as part of Vulcan Energy's Lionheart Project one of Europe's most significant geothermal and lithium extraction developments.

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Expro partners with VERCANA GmbH to support first well in Europe's largest geothermal and lithium cluster.

The Lionheart Project, recently designated as a strategic initiative under the European Union's Critical Raw Materials Act (CRMA), represents one of the largest geothermal and lithium extraction programs of its kind in Europe. The support further strengthens Expro's position as a key delivery partner in the region's growing sustainable energy sector.

Under the scope of work, Expro intends to provide a comprehensive suite of services, including its advanced GeoFlow Surface Well Testing package. These services support VERCANA GmbH's and Vulcan Energy's efforts to characterize the reservoir, assess fluid properties and develop high-performance geothermal energy and lithium extraction from its planned development.

Lionheart builds on Expro's expanding geothermal portfolio in the region, following the recent successful well test delivery for a private developer of geothermal systems in Germany.

Expro, who have been servicing geothermal projects for over 40 years, plans to deliver the work through their European, Mediterranean and Caspian teams, leveraging expertise from across the company's Well Flow Management and Well Intervention offerings. This aligns with Expro's continued commitment to supporting Europe's energy transition with scalable, high-impact solutions for low-carbon energy systems.

Andrei Ion, Managing Director for Europe, Mediterranean and Caspian, of Expro, commented: "We are proud to support VERCANA GmbH's and Vulcan Energy on this landmark geothermal development. The Lionheart Project is not only strategically important for the region, but also a clear example of how innovation and adaptation of traditional oilfield services such as well testing and well intervention can help unlock the full potential of geothermal resources and critical raw materials like lithium.

"This partnership reflects the strength of Expro's geothermal capabilities and our ongoing commitment to delivering safe, efficient, and future-focused services across Europe. We look forward to helping our clients achieve their energy transition ambitions."

Marco Köpsel, managing director of VERCANA GmbH stated: "Partnering with Expro on the first Schleidberg well marks an exciting step forward in our mission to harness sustainable energy and critical raw materials. The expertise and innovative solutions provided by Expro will be instrumental in unlocking the geothermal and lithium potential of this pioneering initiative."

Notes to Editors

Working for clients across the well life cycle, Expro is a leading provider of energy services, offering cost-effective, innovative solutions and what the Company considers to be best-in-class safety and service quality. The Company's extensive portfolio of capabilities spans well construction, well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

With roots dating to 1938, Expro has approximately 7,000 employees and provides services and solutions to leading exploration and production companies in both onshore and offshore environments in more than 50 countries.

For more information, please visit and connect with Expro on Twitter @ExproGroup and LinkedIn @Expro.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company, may contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the success, safety, efficiency and sustainability of the Company's well testing and well intervention technologies, the Company's environmental, social and governance goals, targets and initiatives, and future growth, and are indicated by words or phrases such as "anticipate," "outlook," "estimate," "expect," "project," "believe," "envision," "goal," "target," "can," "will," and similar words or phrases. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company's expectations and judgments and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are unforeseeable and beyond our control. The factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to materially differ include, among others the risk factors identified in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, historical practice, or otherwise.

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