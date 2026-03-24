BIOTRONIK Leaps Forward with Next-Generation Leadless Pacing

International BIO-LivIQ Study Will Generate Evidence for Global LivIQ Leadless Pacemaker Approvals

Far-Field Sensing and AV-Synchronous Pacing Performance Will be Validated by Real World Clinical Data

First implantations within this study have been completed at the Kokura Memorial Hospital in Kitakyushu, Japan and the National Cerebral and Cardiovascular Center (NCVC) in Osaka, Japan. "The BIOTRONIK leadless pacemaker system was remarkably straightforward to implant. Catheter navigation and deployment were intuitive, helping us to achieve excellent device positioning and initial results," said Dr. Kenji Ando,Department of Cardiology atKokura Memorial Hospital.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/biotronik-leaps-forward-with-nextgeneration-leadless-pacing-302723231.html