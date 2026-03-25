New OpenVPX module powered by AMD Versal AI Edge Gen 2 delivers breakthrough performance for AI, signal processing, and real-time data workloads

Pacific Defense today announced the launch of the DSP3100VP, a next-generation digital signal processing module engineered to bring advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) capabilities to the edge. Built on the AMD Versal AI Edge Series Gen 2 adaptive SoC, the DSP3100VP combines heterogeneous compute, adaptive acceleration, and deterministic real-time control to meet the growing demand for intelligent, data-driven systems in both defense and commercial markets.

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Pacific Defense's DSP3100VP Plug in Card, a next-generation digital signal processing module engineered to bring advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) capabilities to the edge

Engineered for modern mission environments, the DSP3100VP combines traditional CPU and FPGA fabric processing with next-generation AI acceleration to deliver powerful, low-latency performance. With 144 AI Engine-ML v2 tiles and more than 2,000 DSP engines, the platform provides the parallel compute required for AI-driven applications such as electronic warfare, signal intelligence, autonomous systems, and real-time detection and tracking.

"The DSP3100VP brings together AI acceleration, high-speed data movement, and open standards compliance to directly address the needs of modern mission systems," said Pedja Mitrovic, VP of Modular Products at Pacific Defense. "It enables our customers to deploy intelligent capabilities at the edge with the performance, efficiency, and flexibility required for real-time decision-making."

Aligned with U.S. Army CMOSS and SOSA standards, the DSP3100VP ensures interoperability and rapid integration into open architecture systems while supporting deployment in size, weight, and power constrained environments.

Key Features of the DSP3100VP include:

AMD Versal AI Edge Series Gen 2 adaptive SoC with integrated AI engines

144 AI Engine-ML v2 tiles and over 2,000 DSP engines for scalable AI inference

80 GB LPDDR5 memory for high-throughput data processing

100G Ethernet and PCIe Gen5 for ultra-high-speed data movement

SWaP-optimized design with approximately 50W typical power consumption

Open standards alignment with CMOSS, SOSA, and OpenVPX

The DSP3100VP is delivered as a complete, AI-ready platform that reduces integration complexity and facilitates faster deployment for next-generation intelligent systems.

For more information, visit the product page here.

About Pacific Defense

Pacific Defense is purpose-built to drive the open-systems transformation required to unlock rapid innovation and the power of commercial technology. Specializing in Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) and Electronic Warfare (EW) solutions for mission-critical environments, Pacific Defense applies Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA), aligning with the Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) technical standard, and integrating capabilities through the C5ISR/EW Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS) to deliver flexible, upgradeable technology that enables warfighters to stay ahead of emerging threats. Learn more at www.pacific-defense.com and on LinkedIn

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Contacts:

Kent Mader

info@pacific-defense.com