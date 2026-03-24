Actuate Therapeutics, Inc.: Actuate Therapeutics: Poised for Potential $200M+ Pediatric Priority Review Vouchers and Transformative Combinations in RAS-Driven Cancers

Meg Flippin, Benzinga Staff Writer

CHICAGO, IL AND FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESS Newswire / March 24, 2026 / Actuate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACTU) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing elraglusib, a first-in-class, highly selective small-molecule inhibitor of glycogen synthase kinase-3 beta (GSK-3ß). This multimodal agent targets tumor survival pathways, DNA damage response, NF-?B signaling and the tumor immune microenvironment, offering a new potential treatment across multiple difficult-to-treat cancers including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), melanoma, colorectal cancer and sarcomas.

What sets Actuate apart is its dual formulation strategy and recent momentum in pediatrics. While the company reports that the intravenous (IV) form has generated compelling clinical data, it is also advancing an oral tablet version of elraglusib that could significantly expand the drug's utility and commercial appeal.

The Oral Compound: Convenience, Compliance And Broader Reach

Actuate has successfully completed a phase 1 study of elraglusib oral formulation in healthy volunteers, demonstrating robust bioavailability-approximately 51% relative to IV when dosed with food-and dose-proportional pharmacokinetics without unexpected safety signals. A Phase 1 dose-escalation trial of the oral tablet in advanced cancer patients (Actuate-2401) is planned, with the oral formulation offering key advantages: daily dosing for steady-state exposure, improved patient compliance (especially in long-duration responses), lower manufacturing costs at commercial scale and potential expansion into pediatric populations or adult indications where oral therapies are preferred.

This shift to oral could broaden elraglusib's addressable market while maintaining the same potent GSK-3ß inhibition that has already shown disease control and responses when combined with chemotherapy backbones.

Pediatric Breakthroughs And The Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher (PRV)

In January 2026, Actuate reported highly encouraging phase 1 data from the open-label Actuate-1902 trial in 40 children and adolescents (ages 3-21) with relapsed/refractory malignancies. Notable highlights included two complete responses in relapsed/refractory metastatic Ewing sarcoma and one complete response in relapsed/refractory metastatic neuroblastoma when elraglusib was combined with cyclophosphamide/topotecan. No maximum tolerated dose was reached, and responses supported plans to advance into Ewing sarcoma (and potentially neuroblastoma) in 2026.

Crucially, the FDA first granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation to elraglusib for neuroblastoma and subsequently for Ewing sarcoma in November 2024. Upon approval of a New Drug Application for either indication, Actuate would be eligible to receive a Priority Review Voucher (PRV).

The PRV program incentivizes development for rare pediatric diseases (affecting fewer than 200,000 U.S. children) by granting the sponsor a voucher redeemable for a six-month priority FDA review of any future marketing application-potentially shaving four months off the standard 10-month timeline. Vouchers are fully transferable and can be sold to other companies, providing a non-dilutive financing mechanism that has historically delivered substantial value.

The High Value Of Pediatric Review Vouchers And Recent Sales

Actuate reports that PRVs have traded at premium prices in recent years, reflecting their ability to accelerate revenue for blockbuster candidates. Following the program's reauthorization through September 2029 via the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2026, transaction values have remained strong:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals sold a voucher for $200 million (January 2026)

Fortress Biotech reportedly sold one for $205 million (February 2026)

Abeona Therapeutics: $155 million (June 2025)

Zevra Therapeutics: $150 million (April 2025)

Ipsen: $158 million (August 2024)

Acadia Pharmaceuticals and PTC Therapeutics: $150 million each (late 2024)

Average recent sales have clustered around $150-200 million, with some exceeding that level. For a small-cap company like Actuate, monetizing a PRV could represent transformative non-dilutive capital to fund late-stage development, oral formulation advancement or strategic partnerships-without relying solely on equity raises or debt.

Why RAS Inhibitor Leaders Like Revolution Medicines (RVMD) And Erasca (ERAS) May Need To Combine With Elraglusib

RAS mutations drive ~30% of all human cancers, including the majority of pancreatic, colorectal and certain lung cancers-areas where single-agent RAS(ON) or RAS pathway inhibitors have shown promise but face adaptive resistance. In March 2026, Actuate launched a dedicated research initiative evaluating elraglusib in combination with emerging RAS-targeted therapies. Preclinical combination data are expected in the second half of 2026.

The scientific rationale is compelling and multi-pronged, reports Actuate. Elraglusib's GSK-3ß inhibition disrupts downstream survival signaling (via NF-?B and MYC suppression), impairs DNA damage repair and enhances anti-tumor immunity by boosting antigen presentation and activating T- and NK-cell responses. When paired with RAS(ON) inhibitors-which potently block proliferative RAS-GTP signaling-the combination can push tumor cells past the apoptotic threshold and overcome resistance mechanisms that limit monotherapy durability.

Revolution Medicines (RVMD) is advancing a leading RAS(ON) portfolio, including the multi-selective inhibitor daraxonrasib (RMC-6236), G12C-selective elironrasib and G12D-selective zoldonrasib, with strong focus on KRAS-mutant pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), NSCLC and colorectal cancer. Erasca (ERAS) is similarly pursuing RAS/MAPK pathway inhibitors. Both companies' assets excel at shutting down oncogenic RAS signaling but may benefit from orthogonal mechanisms like GSK-3ß blockade to address tumor intrinsic resistance, immune evasion and microenvironment support.

Actuate's initiative positions elraglusib as a natural complementary agent. In RAS-addicted tumors, the combination strategy could deliver deeper, more durable responses - potentially expanding the clinical and commercial opportunity for RVMD, ERAS and other RAS-focused players while creating high-value partnership or licensing opportunities for Actuate.

Outlook: Multiple Catalysts And Strategic Optionality

With positive pediatric data, an advancing oral formulation, mPDAC phase 2 overall survival signals and a new RAS combination program, Actuate is entering a high-impact period. A potential PRV monetization upon pediatric approvals could provide immediate capital, while the oral program and RAS research initiative open doors to broader adult oncology markets and collaborations.

As the only clinical-stage GSK-3ß inhibitor with this breadth of mechanistic and clinical support, Actuate believes elraglusib could become a backbone therapy in both rare pediatric cancers and the much larger RAS-mutant solid tumor landscape. For investors and patients alike, Actuate Therapeutics may deserve a closer look as a rather compelling case where scientific innovation, regulatory incentives and strategic positioning converge.

Click here for more information on Actuate Therapeutics.

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SOURCE: Actuate Therapeutics, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/actuate-therapeutics-poised-for-potential-200m-pediatric-priority-review-vouchers-and-1150815