Tortola, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2026) - Sailfish Royalty Corp. (TSXV: FISH) (OTCQB: SROYF) (the "Company" or "Sailfish") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated September 29, 2025, November 26, 2025, February 14, 2026 and March 3, 2026, it has completed the previously announced disposition (the "Disposition") of the Company's 100% membership interest in Mt. Hamilton LLC ("MH LLC"), which holds the permitted Mt. Hamilton Gold-Silver Project located in White Pine County, Nevada, USA (the "Property"), to Mako US Corp. ("Mako US"), an affiliate of Mako Mining Corp. ("Mako"), in exchange for a 132-month gold stream (the "Stream").

Transaction Highlights

Pursuant to the terms of the amended and restated gold purchase agreement with Mako dated February 14, 2026 (the "Stream Agreement"), Sailfish will receive the following consideration:

during the initial 60 months of the Stream, Sailfish will purchase from Mako approximately 341.7 troy ounces of gold per month at a price equal to 20% of the London Bullion Market Association PM Fix price, subject to a floor of US$2,700 per ounce and a cap of US$3,700 per ounce; and

during the final 72 months of the Stream, Sailfish will purchase from Mako approximately 100 troy ounces of gold per month at a price equal to 20% of the London Bullion Market Association PM Fix price.

The Stream is secured against all present and after-acquired property of Mako, in addition to specific guarantees and pledges relating to an encumbrance by Sailfish over the Property. The deemed purchase price of the Stream is US$40 million, satisfied through the disposition of the Property to Mako US.

Shareholder and Regulatory Approvals

The Disposition was approved by disinterested shareholders of Sailfish at the Company's annual general and special meeting held on March 3, 2026, in accordance with the requirements of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The Disposition was also approved by Mako's shareholders at a special meeting held on March 3, 2026.

Copies of the amended and restated purchase and sale agreement dated February 14, 2026 among Sailfish, Mako US and Mako, the Stream Agreement and related documents are available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Sailfish

Sailfish is a precious metals royalty and streaming company. Within Sailfish's portfolio are three main assets in the Americas: a gold stream equivalent to a 3% NSR on the San Albino gold mine (~3.5 sq. km) and a 2% NSR on the rest of the area (~134.5 sq. km) surrounding San Albino in northern Nicaragua; an up to 3% NSR on the fully permitted multi-million ounce Spring Valley gold mine project in Pershing County, Nevada; and a 2% NSR on the Gavilanes Silver Project located in Durango State, Mexico.

Sailfish is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "FISH" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "SROYF". Please visit the Company's website at www.sailfishroyalty.com for additional information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Notes Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the benefits of the Disposition, the anticipated gold deliveries and pricing under the Stream, and other statements regarding the future plans and expectations of the Company. Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including that Mako will perform its obligations under the Stream Agreement and that gold prices will remain within anticipated ranges. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary include, without limitation, adverse market conditions; general economic, market or business risks; unanticipated costs; counterparty risk (including with Mako); commodity price fluctuations; and other factors beyond the control of the Company, including those other risks more fully described in the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and other filings made by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289676

Source: Sailfish Royalty Corp.