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Dow Jones News
24.03.2026 12:03 Uhr
125 Leser
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Correction of a release from 24.03.2026 08:00 GMT/BST - official list notice

DJ Correction of a release from 24.03.2026 08:00 GMT/BST - official list notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Correction of a release from 24.03.2026 08:00 GMT/BST - official list notice 
24-March-2026 / 10:32 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

24/03/2026, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice: 
 
Security Description                                  Listing Category ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: Silverstone Master Issuer PLC 
 
Series 2026-1 Class 2A Residential Mortgage Backed Notes due 21/01/2079; fully paid;  Debt and 
(Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in debt-like    XS3301049378 --  
excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000                     securities 
 
 
Series 2026-1 Class 1A Residential Mortgage Backed Notes due 21/01/2079; fully paid;  Debt and 
(Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in debt-like    XS3301049535 --  
excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000)                     securities 
 
 
Series 2026-1 Class 3A Residential Mortgage Backed Notes due 21/01/2079; fully paid;  Debt and 
(Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in debt-like    XS3301049451 --  
excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000                     securities 

Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 
 
Securities due 20/03/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1.00 Securitised   XS3239673000 --  
each)                                         derivatives 
 
 
Securities due 22/03/2032; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1.00 Securitised   XS3239673265 --  
each)                                         derivatives 
 
 
Securities due 22/03/2032; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1.00 Securitised   XS3239673182 --  
each)                                         derivatives 
 
 
Securities due 22/03/2032; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000.00   Securitised   XS3295447612 --  
each)                                         derivatives 
 
 
Securities due 20/03/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000.00   Securitised   XS3295447299 --  
each)                                         derivatives 
 
 
Securities due 22/03/2032; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000.00   Securitised   XS3295447372 --  
each)                                         derivatives 
 
 
Securities due 20/03/2030; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000.00   Securitised   XS3295448420 --  
each)                                         derivatives 
 
 
Securities due 24/03/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1.00 Securitised   XS3239690863 --  
each)                                         derivatives 
 
 
Securities due 24/03/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1.00 Securitised   XS3239690947 --  
each)                                         derivatives 

Issuer Name: MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL UK PLC 
 
4.14% Notes due 25/02/2027; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of USD200,000 Debt and 
each)                                         debt-like    XS3323688005 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
2.642% Notes due 24/02/2027; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of      Debt and 
EUR1,000,000 each)                                   debt-like    XS3303161361 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE 
 
Preference Share Linked Notes due 26/03/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and 
of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1 in excess thereof)           debt-like    XS3282202707 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: Province Of Alberta 
 
3.375% Notes due 24/03/2036; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of EUR100,000 Debt and 
each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof)               debt-like    XS3323616352 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: Westpac Banking Corporation 
 
Floating Rate Instruments due 24/03/27; fully paid; (Represented by instruments to   Debt and 
bearer of GBP100,000)                                 debt-like    XS3325371642 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: BANK OF MONTREAL 
 
Callable Fixed to Floating Rate Green Senior Notes due 24/03/2032; fully paid;     Debt and 
(Represented by notes to bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 debt-like    XS3320133948 --  
in excess thereof up to and including EUR199,000)                   securities 
 
 
Callable Floating Rate Senior Notes due 24/03/2029; fully paid; (Represented by notes Debt and 
to bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up  debt-like    XS3320133864 --  
to and including EUR199,000.)                             securities 

Issuer Name: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA 
 
3.5129% Covered Bonds due 22/03/2046; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of   Debt and 
EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof)         debt-like    XS3324774473 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 
 
3.580% Covered Bonds due 24/03/2042; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to bearer of  Debt and 
EUR100,000)                                      debt-like    XS3322479307 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: Nationwide Building Society 
 
3.250% Series 2026-03 Regulated Covered Bonds due 24/03/2037; fully paid; (Represented Debt and 
by bonds to bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess   debt-like    XS3322497036 --  
thereof up to and including EUR199,000)                        securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
=-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 421998 
EQS News ID:  2296768 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2296768&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 24, 2026 06:32 ET (10:32 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

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