Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ official list notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 24-March-2026 / 10:32 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 24/03/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice: Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: Silverstone Master Issuer PLC Series 2026-1 Class 2A Residential Mortgage Backed Notes due 21/01/2079; fully paid; Debt and (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in debt-like XS3301049378 -- excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000 securities Series 2026-1 Class 1A Residential Mortgage Backed Notes due 21/01/2079; fully paid; Debt and (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in debt-like XS3301049535 -- excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000) securities Series 2026-1 Class 3A Residential Mortgage Backed Notes due 21/01/2079; fully paid; Debt and (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in debt-like XS3301049451 -- excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000 securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 20/03/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1.00 Securitised XS3239673000 -- each) derivatives Securities due 22/03/2032; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1.00 Securitised XS3239673265 -- each) derivatives Securities due 22/03/2032; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1.00 Securitised XS3239673182 -- each) derivatives Securities due 22/03/2032; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000.00 Securitised XS3295447612 -- each) derivatives Securities due 20/03/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000.00 Securitised XS3295447299 -- each) derivatives Securities due 22/03/2032; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000.00 Securitised XS3295447372 -- each) derivatives Securities due 20/03/2030; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000.00 Securitised XS3295448420 -- each) derivatives Securities due 24/03/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1.00 Securitised XS3239690863 -- each) derivatives Securities due 24/03/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1.00 Securitised XS3239690947 -- each) derivatives Issuer Name: MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL UK PLC 4.14% Notes due 25/02/2027; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of USD200,000 Debt and each) debt-like XS3323688005 -- securities 2.642% Notes due 24/02/2027; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and EUR1,000,000 each) debt-like XS3303161361 -- securities Issuer Name: CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE Preference Share Linked Notes due 26/03/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1 in excess thereof) debt-like XS3282202707 -- securities Issuer Name: Province Of Alberta 3.375% Notes due 24/03/2036; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of EUR100,000 Debt and each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof) debt-like XS3323616352 -- securities Issuer Name: Westpac Banking Corporation Floating Rate Instruments due 24/03/27; fully paid; (Represented by instruments to Debt and bearer of GBP100,000) debt-like XS3325371642 -- securities Issuer Name: BANK OF MONTREAL Callable Fixed to Floating Rate Green Senior Notes due 24/03/2032; fully paid; Debt and (Represented by notes to bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 debt-like XS3320133948 -- in excess thereof up to and including EUR199,000) securities Callable Floating Rate Senior Notes due 24/03/2029; fully paid; (Represented by notes Debt and to bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up debt-like XS3320133864 -- to and including EUR199,000.) securities Issuer Name: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA 3.5129% Covered Bonds due 22/03/2046; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof) debt-like XS3324774473 -- securities Issuer Name: COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 3.580% Covered Bonds due 24/03/2042; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to bearer of Debt and EUR100,000) debt-like XS3322479307 -- securities Issuer Name: Nationwide Building Society 3.250% Series 2026-03 Regulated Covered Bonds due 24/03/2037; fully paid; (Represented Debt and by bonds to bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess debt-like XS3322497036 -- thereof up to and including EUR199,000) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 421998 EQS News ID: 2296768 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2296768&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 24, 2026 06:32 ET (10:32 GMT)