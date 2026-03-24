Sportradar AG: Sportradar Launches iGaming Brand Playradar, Combining Sports Data Expertise with Casino Content for Global Operators

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD), a leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors, today announced the launch of Playradar, a dedicated brand delivering a fully-integrated ecosystem of cross-vertical gaming experiences to global operators. This represents the next step in the evolution of Sportradar's iGaming business.

Leading this expansion, Sportradar recently appointed Edo Haitin, former CEO of Playtech Live, to lead its iGaming business. Haitin brings more than 20 years of experience across iGaming operations, live casino development, and executive leadership, adding senior-level expertise to accelerate Sportradar's iGaming growth.

Playradar will leverage Sportradar's live and historical sports data and AV streams, combined with casino games, to create unique, proprietary, hybrid products featuring:

Live 24/7 Experience Centre - players will be offered a game and a live stream to watch simultaneously on the same screen, blending sports viewing and gaming for pure engagement or betting real money. This creates a community and opportunities for players to interact in real-time, sharing tips, game preferences and reactions.

- players will be offered a game and a live stream to watch simultaneously on the same screen, blending sports viewing and gaming for pure engagement or betting real money. This creates a community and opportunities for players to interact in real-time, sharing tips, game preferences and reactions. Live & Historical Streaming Sports/Casino Hybrid Content - transforming real sporting moments into interactive event driven gameplay by blending live and historical sports streaming with casino mechanics to create innovative hybrid gaming experiences. A live prediction product will also be powered by Sportradar's live data.

transforming real sporting moments into interactive event driven gameplay by blending live and historical sports streaming with casino mechanics to create innovative hybrid gaming experiences. A live prediction product will also be powered by Sportradar's live data. Premium iGaming Content - virtual sports and a full suite of casino games, from slots and table games to arcade and crash, developed to the highest standards for a positive player experience.



Sportradar is uniquely positioned to scale its iGaming business through its existing game studio, sports data expertise, streaming capabilities and global distribution network. The company's marketing, acquisition and retention technologies leverage deep insight into player behavior across both betting and iGaming verticals, reinforcing Sportradar's relationships with sportsbook and casino operators worldwide. With the majority of Sportradar's clients already operating across both verticals, iGaming is a natural channel to drive long-term monetization and lifetime value alongside betting.

Playradar will operate exclusively in regulated markets, with responsible gaming and integrity embedded into every product it delivers. Game releases are scheduled throughout 2026, with an initial roll-out across the UK, North America and Latin America. The full product range will span classic table games, arcades and slots, as well as virtual sports.

Carsten Koerl Founder and CEO of Sportradar, said: "iGaming represents a natural and scalable extension of our business, and a strategic acceleration of our long-term growth roadmap. Playradar content is designed to provide optimized cross-sell between the worlds of sport and casinos, helping operators to increase player value and session length at a time when engagement and retention are key to operational sustainability. In Edo, we have an experienced and proven industry leader to drive the business forward, with the support of a passionate and dedicated team."

Edo Haitin EVP of iGaming added: "By combining our unrivalled experience in sports data and live streaming, along with a proven track record of product development, we aim to create hybrid content and gaming experiences to capitalize on the rising popularity of sports casino consumption. We're uniquely positioned to seamlessly blend live and historical sports events, innovative gaming mechanics, and casino content and have the advantage of being able to distribute games to an already licensed portfolio of operators. I'm incredibly excited to be further strengthening our iGaming business through Playradar and to grow it into a leader in iGaming content, leveraging Sportradar's existing resources and the highly experienced and skilled team already in place."

For additional information visit www.playradar.com

About Sportradar

Sportradar Group AG (Nasdaq: SRAD), founded in 2001, is a leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors. Positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, the Company provides sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a best-in-class range of solutions to help grow their business. As the trusted partner of organizations like the ATP, NBA and WNBA, NHL, MLB, MLS, PGA TOUR, UEFA, FIFA, CONMEBOL, AFC, and the Bundesliga, Sportradar covers more than a million events annually across all major sports. With deep industry relationships and expertise, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience, it also safeguards sports through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved. For more information about Sportradar, please visit www.sportradar.com.

Contacts:

Media

Sandra Lee sandra.lee@sportradar.com

Investors

Jim Bombassei j.bombassei@sportradar.com

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Sportradar launches iGaming brand Playradar

Sportradar announced the launch of Playradar, a dedicated brand delivering a fully-integrated ecosys...