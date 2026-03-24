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PR Newswire
24.03.2026 12:18 Uhr
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ModulEdge and Comino Partner to Deliver Turnkey On-Premise AI Infrastructure for European Enterprises

The partnership addresses a growing pain point for enterprises adopting AI: traditional infrastructure procurement cycles of 12-18 months that leave organizations waiting while competitors move ahead. By combining ModulEdge's modular data centers with Comino's liquid-cooled GPU systems, the joint solution cuts deployment to 3-6 months with full data sovereignty and on-premise control.

GPU options include RTX Pro 6000, H200, B200, B300, and GB300. Comino's liquid cooling achieves PUE of 1.05-1.1 versus 1.4-2.0 for typical air-cooled systems, translating to lower operating costs and reduced carbon footprint.

"Enterprises tell us the same thing: they need AI compute on-site, they need it fast, and they need it without the complexity of managing multiple vendors. This partnership with ModulEdge lets us deliver exactly that - proven liquid cooling technology inside a deployable, hardened facility that arrives ready to run."

-Alexey Chistov, CTO and co-founder, Comino

"The AI infrastructure conversation has shifted. Organizations aren't asking whether they need on-premise compute - they're asking how fast they can get it deployed without compromising on security or reliability. Our partnership with Comino answers that question with a proven, deployable solution that doesn't require 18 months of construction and permitting."

-Yuri Milyutin, Commercial Director and Partner, ModulEdge

ModulEdge and Comino are accepting orders immediately, with delivery following the typical 3-6 month build cycle.

About ModulEdge

ModulEdge designs and manufactures modular data centers for high-density compute on-site, at the edge, and under real-world constraints. Founded in 2023, with over 30 deployments across 8 countries. Modules are designed to meet Tier I-IV principles, support 5-150 kW per rack, and offer multiple cooling options including free cooling. Headquartered in the Czech Republic.

About Comino

Comino is an international liquid cooling technology provider with 15+ years of experience in high-performance multi-GPU solutions. The company has cooled more than 20,000 GPUs, FPGAs, and ASICs for over 100 customers worldwide using proprietary contact-cooling technology. Product line includes multi-GPU systems, container solutions, and integration kits for existing servers. Headquartered in Riga, Latvia.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2940998/ModulEdge_Comino_logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/moduledge-and-comino-partner-to-deliver-turnkey-on-premise-ai-infrastructure-for-european-enterprises-302723261.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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