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PR Newswire
24.03.2026 12:24 Uhr
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Athena Intelligence Launches India Push Amid Rising Cross-Border Corporate Risk

The firm has appointed Aditya Jain as Associate Partner to lead its India operations, marking a strategic move into one of the world's fastest-evolving corporate risk environments.

India's corporate risk landscape is intensifying rapidly. More than 265 million cyberattacks were recorded in 2025 alone¹, while Indian organisations face over 2,000 cyberattacks per week - significantly higher than global averages². The country now accounts for 12.4% of global malware attacks³, highlighting the scale and international nature of threats facing businesses.

Athena Intelligence, which specialises in complex, multi-jurisdictional investigations, is positioning itself to support Indian corporates, financial institutions, law firms, and High Net Worth Individuals navigating these risks.

Aditya Jain - Associate Partner, Athena Intelligence India
Aditya Jain is a Strategic Intelligence, Cyber & Technology Advisor with experience across corporate investigations and AI-driven risk engagements in South Asia and international markets. As Founder & CEO of a Geneva-based narrative intelligence platform, he combines global expertise with local institutional insight.

"India is at a tipping point when it comes to corporate risk. The threats are increasingly international - cross-border fraud, reputational attacks, cyber intrusions - and they require an international response. Athena Intelligence brings exactly that capability, and I am committed to making it accessible to Indian businesses, institutions, and individuals who deserve world-class protection." - Aditya Jain, Associate Partner, Athena Intelligence

The expansion is supported by senior advisors from India's defence and law enforcement community.

Senior Advisory Support
Colonel Shashank Kaushal, Indian Army (Ret.), serves as Senior Advisor to Athena Intelligence. A decorated senior army officer with a distinguished record in strategic operations and national security. He has been a military Adviser at the highest level. Colonel Kaushal advises Athena Intelligence and Aditya Jain on security-related investigations and provides senior-level access across India's defence and intelligence community.

Dr. Rajendar Pal Singh, Former Director General, Economic Offences Wing (EOW) & Special Investigation Team (SIT), Uttar Pradesh (2018-2021), and Former Deputy Director General, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), New Delhi (2013-2018), serves as Strategic Advisor to Aditya Jain. Dr. Singh brings unparalleled expertise in economic crime, anti-corruption, and narcotics investigations, and provides Aditya Jain with deep institutional insight across India's law enforcement, regulatory, and policy eco system.

"Aditya Jain is the right person to represent Athena Intelligence in India. His investigative expertise, cyber and technology background, and deep institutional relationships make him uniquely equipped to build what we believe will become India's most credible cross-border investigations practice. Athena Intelligence is proud to plant its flag in India with Aditya leading the charge." - Jonas Rey, CEO, Athena Intelligence

Athena Intelligence will offer services including due diligence, anti-money laundering investigations, corporate intelligence, cyber risk advisory, and cross-border asset tracing.

Notes to Editors:

References:

1. Economic Times / Seqrite Cyber Threat Report (2025-2026) - India recorded over 265 million cyberattacks
2. Check Point Software Technologies, State of Cyber Security in India 2025 - Indian organisations face ~2,011 cyberattacks per week, higher than global averages
3. Acronis Cyber Threat Report - India accounts for 12.4% of global malware attacks, ranking among the most targeted countries worldwide

About Athena Intelligence:
Founded in 2019, Athena Intelligence operates across Europe, Asia, and the Americas, supporting clients on complex investigations involving fraud, corruption, and reputational risk.

Web: www.athenaintelligence.ch

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2941054/Athena_Intelligence.jpg



Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/athena-intelligence-launches-india-push-amid-rising-cross-border-corporate-risk-302723266.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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