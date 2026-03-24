Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2026) - Drills have mobilized at Nuvau Minerals Inc.'s (TSXV: NMC) flagship Matagami Property now that the Company's $21M financing has closed. The overall goal of Nuvau's fully-funded 2026 campaign is to work toward realizing the critical minerals and gold potential of this 1,380 km2 district-scale land package.

"With this launch, we have achieved our third significant corporate milestone in as many months," said Peter van Alphen, Nuvau's CEO. "After closing the financing and the earn-in on the Matagami Property, we are now focused on extending Nuvau's track record of discovery to grow our resource base while advancing our near-term production strategy."

A program with two objectives: adding to copper-rich resources through continued exploration for base metals mineralization and unlocking gold potential.

Approximately 17,500 metres will be drilled across eight prospective sectors on the property, where copper-rich volcanic massive sulphides (VMS) and gold occurrences occur in close proximity. Drilling will initially focus on three target areas: Thundermine, the Daniel 25 area, and the North Central camp.

The program's two primary objectives reflect this unique geological setting:

Testing VMS-hosted copper targets - Drilling will test targets associated with VMS-hosted critical metal mineralization that have been defined using integrated geophysical surveys, geochemical data, and till anomalies. The goal is to expand Nuvau's resource base, and support advanced engineering studies aimed at near-term production at Matagami

Unlocking gold exploration potential - Drilling to develop a gold exploration model for the property, building on Nuvau's first gold occurrence discoveries in 2025. The Matagami district occupies a strategic geological position between two major gold-bearing deformation corridors: the Sunday Lake Deformation Zone to the north, host to the Detour Lake Mine, and the Casa Berardi Deformation Zone to the south, host to the Casa Berardi, Joutel, and Vezza deposits.

Nuvau is collaborating with its drilling contractor to extend the drilling season and enable year-round exploration. In a camp like Matagami, which presents logistical challenges due to the extensive wetlands and swamp terrain, drilling is typically restricted to winter conditions. New operational approaches, such as using lightweight drilling rigs and wooden matting, are planned to be implemented during this campaign. Advanced ground preparation during the winter will also minimize environmental disturbance and reduce remediation requirements during the spring thaw.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Bastien Fresia P. Geo. (Qc), Director of Technical Services and a "qualified person" for the purposes National Instrument 43-101.

About Nuvau

Nuvau Minerals (TSXV: NMC) is a Canadian mining and exploration company advancing a historic mining camp toward a production restart while generating new critical metal and gold discoveries. Its flagship asset is the past-producing Matagami mining district in the Abitibi region of Québec. Nuvau controls a 1,380 square kilometre land package and benefits from access to permitted mining infrastructure, including an option on a 3,000 tpd concentrator. The Company's strategy is to combine district-scale exploration targeting zinc-copper VMS deposits and newly recognized gold potential with resource growth and project development.

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends", "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements concerning: the completion and timing of any remaining post-closing filings and registrations with governmental authorities; the timing and form of payments contemplated by the Earn-In Agreement (including any election to satisfy a portion of such payments in Common Shares), and if applicable, the receipt of any required stock exchange and other regulatory approvals; the potential future acquisition of the excluded property and satisfaction of applicable conditions related thereto; and the timing and ability of the Company to advance the Property to production decision. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management, in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements are set out in the Company's public disclosure record available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by the management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

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Source: Nuvau Minerals Inc.