Athene Holding Ltd.: Athene Tops Annual Annuity Sales for Third Consecutive Year

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athene, the leading retirement solutions company and subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO), ranked number one in LIMRA's 2025 U.S. Retail Annuity Survey for the third consecutive year, reinforcing the company's leadership position as the top provider of guaranteed income solutions.

"Athene's market leadership reflects the strength of the model we've built to serve our distribution partners and their clients," said Sean Brennan, Co-President and Chief Commercial Officer, Athene USA. "The need for solutions that provide reliable retirement income remains clear, and Athene's retail annuities continue to play an important role in helping individuals achieve greater financial security in retirement."

Athene also ranked number one in several categories, including:

Total 2025 fixed annuity sales, with nearly $33B in sales;

Total 2025 fixed-rate deferred annuity sales, with over $17B in sales; and

Total 2025 fixed indexed annuity sales, with $15B in sales.



Annuity demand remained strong in 2025, with industry sales reaching $465B for the year, driven by aging demographics, strong rates of return relative to other guaranteed products, and the increasing need for protected retirement income solutions.

About Athene

Athene is the leading retirement solutions company with operations in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, and Japan. Athene is focused on providing financial security to individuals by offering an attractive suite of retirement income and savings products and also serves as a solutions provider to corporations. For more information, please visit?www.athene.com.



Contact

Alyssa Castelli

Director, External Relations

+1 (646) 768-7304

Alyssa.castelli@athene.com