Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 24.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Drohnenkrieg eskaliert - und diese Aktie greift nach zwei Mega-Märkten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A400LM | ISIN: US04686J8615 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
23.03.26 | 20:31
23,590 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ATHENE HOLDING LTD PFD A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATHENE HOLDING LTD PFD A 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.03.2026 12:36 Uhr
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Athene Holding Ltd.: Athene Tops Annual Annuity Sales for Third Consecutive Year

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athene, the leading retirement solutions company and subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO), ranked number one in LIMRA's 2025 U.S. Retail Annuity Survey for the third consecutive year, reinforcing the company's leadership position as the top provider of guaranteed income solutions.

"Athene's market leadership reflects the strength of the model we've built to serve our distribution partners and their clients," said Sean Brennan, Co-President and Chief Commercial Officer, Athene USA. "The need for solutions that provide reliable retirement income remains clear, and Athene's retail annuities continue to play an important role in helping individuals achieve greater financial security in retirement."

Athene also ranked number one in several categories, including:

  • Total 2025 fixed annuity sales, with nearly $33B in sales;
  • Total 2025 fixed-rate deferred annuity sales, with over $17B in sales; and
  • Total 2025 fixed indexed annuity sales, with $15B in sales.

Annuity demand remained strong in 2025, with industry sales reaching $465B for the year, driven by aging demographics, strong rates of return relative to other guaranteed products, and the increasing need for protected retirement income solutions.

About Athene
Athene is the leading retirement solutions company with operations in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, and Japan. Athene is focused on providing financial security to individuals by offering an attractive suite of retirement income and savings products and also serves as a solutions provider to corporations. For more information, please visit?www.athene.com.

Contact
Alyssa Castelli
Director, External Relations
+1 (646) 768-7304
Alyssa.castelli@athene.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.