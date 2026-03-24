KIFFIK Biomedical and HekaBio Announce Strategic Alliance to Expand ISF-Based Molecular Access Across Asia-Pacific

The K-EXP platform enables direct access to interstitial fluid for molecular measurement at the source

Partnership supports regulatory, clinical, and commercial expansion across Japan and Asia-Pacific

MIAMI, FL AND TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESS Newswire / March 24, 2026 / KIFFIK Biomedical today announced a strategic alliance with HekaBio K.K. to expand access to interstitial fluid (ISF) across Japan and key Asia-Pacific markets.

ISF surrounds living cells and reflects real-time biological activity at the tissue level - where molecular signaling, immune response, and disease progression originate. KIFFIK's K-EXP platform is designed to access molecular signals directly from interstitial fluid - before dilution in the bloodstream.

The collaboration will focus on regulatory strategy, scientific advisory development, and strategic partnerships with pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and technology companies throughout the region.

Under the agreement, HekaBio will support KIFFIK's regulatory strategy in Japan, act as a local strategic advisor for market entry, and assist in establishing clinical and commercial partnerships across Japan and Korea.

"Healthcare is about to transition from snapshots to streaming biological data," said George Cagna, CEO of KIFFIK Biomedical. "The companies that control access to molecular information will shape the next generation of medicine. Interstitial fluid represents one of the largest untapped biological compartments in the body, and our partnership with HekaBio allows us to begin building access across Asia-Pacific."

KIFFIK's K-EXP platform has generated data demonstrating the ability to detect biomarkers directly in human and animal ISF across multiple biological contexts - such as oncology, cardiology, neurology, and dermatology - with low-abundance and early-stage signals not fully captured in blood.

Access to ISF has the potential to expand how biology is measured across diagnostics, drug development, and continuous health monitoring.

Japan represents one of the world's most advanced healthcare markets, with leading pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and a highly developed regulatory environment.

"HekaBio focuses on bringing transformative healthcare technologies into the Japanese ecosystem," said Robert E. Claar, CEO of HekaBio. "KIFFIK's platform represents a fundamentally new way to access biological information. We are excited to support its introduction to Japan's scientific and medical community."

KIFFIK is initiating select partnerships with pharmaceutical, diagnostics, and consumer health leaders to define early applications and integration pathways for ISF-based molecular access across oncology, dermatology, metabolic disease, and continuous biological monitoring.

About KIFFIK Biomedical

KIFFIK Biomedical is developing a platform designed to access molecular information directly from interstitial fluid (ISF), enabling new approaches to diagnostics, drug development, and continuous biological monitoring. The company is building technology intended to unlock real-time insight into human biology across multiple healthcare applications. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, KIFFIK is focused on expanding access to tissue-level molecular information that will power the future of medicine. For more information, visit www.kiffik.com and follow KIFFIK on LinkedIn.

About HekaBio

HekaBio K.K. is a Japan-based emerging commercial-stage biopharma and MedTech venture. The company in-licenses and accelerates market access in Japan and the Asia-Pacific region. Its portfolio emphasizes breakthrough innovations in oncology and neurodegenerative diseases. Each year, HekaBio reviews more than 200 assets and selects a few high-potential opportunities for onboarding. The company aligns development timelines between the United States and Japan, and leverages strategic partnerships to enhance regulatory, pricing, and commercial outcomes. Japan, the world's third-largest healthcare market, serves as HekaBio's launchpad for regional expansion.

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SOURCE: KIFFIK Biomedical

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/kiffik-biomedical-and-hekabio-announce-strategic-alliance-to-expand-i-1150814