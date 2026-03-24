Qrvey CTO David Abramson to Deliver Keynote at CPO Summit NYC on AI-Native SaaS

Session will highlight how to transform SaaS products into AI-native platforms that drive retention, expansion revenue, and long-term competitive advantage in the age of agents.

TYSONS CORNER, VA / ACCESS Newswire / March 24, 2026 / Qrvey, the leader in multi-tenant embedded analytics for SaaS companies, today announced that CTO David Abramson will deliver a keynote session at the upcoming CPO Summit in New York City, hosted by the Product-Led Alliance. Abramson will take the stage on Thursday, March 26 at 9:15 AM EDT to present "Retention in the Age of Agents: Becoming AI-Native Instead of AI-Replaced."

The CPO Summit is an exclusive, one-day gathering of Chief Product Officers and senior product leaders across the technology and SaaS landscape. Designed for candid, high-level dialogue, the event focuses on turning today's toughest product challenges into practical, actionable frameworks.

In his session, Abramson will address one of the most urgent shifts facing SaaS companies: the rise of AI agents as the new interface to software. As agents increasingly query APIs, generate insights, and execute workflows independently of traditional UIs, SaaS vendors face both a potential loss of customer ownership and a powerful opportunity to redefine their value.

"AI is quickly becoming the front door to software," said Abramson. "The question is no longer whether AI will impact SaaS, but whether your product will be part of that interface or replaced by it."

The session will explore how SaaS companies can prevent AI disintermediation by evolving into governed intelligence platforms. Attendees will gain:

A practical roadmap from AI augmentation to fully agentic workflows

Strategies for controlling AI access through MCP while maintaining governance and multi-tenant isolation

Monetization models that transform AI capabilities into expansion revenue

Abramson will also highlight how embedded analytics, conversational UX, and secure integrations can position SaaS platforms as durable AI infrastructure rather than replaceable feature sets.

The keynote reinforces a central theme for modern product leaders: AI will not replace SaaS, but AI-native SaaS will replace non-AI SaaS.

For more information visit qrvey.com.

About Qrvey

Qrvey is the leader in multi-tenant embedded analytics purpose-built for SaaS companies. Qrvey delivers powerful self-service analytics, automation, and AI-driven insights-all within a cloud-native architecture with agentic AI at its core. Qrvey empowers SaaS teams to deliver insight for their customers, agility for their product teams, and growth for their business. Learn more at qrvey.com.

Media Contact

Kerry Pearce

Head of Marketing

kerry.pearce@qrvey.com

603-321-4114

SOURCE: Qrvey



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/qrvey-cto-david-abramson-to-deliver-keynote-at-cpo-summit-nyc-on-1151070