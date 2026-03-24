Integrated Financial Technologies Wins ChannelVision AI Award for Quality Assurance Monitoring

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 24, 2026 / Integrated Financial Technologies (IFT), a leading business process outsource provider, announced that its AI-powered quality assurance (QA) tool has received a 2026 ChannelVision AI (CVAI) Award from ChannelVision Magazine. The CVAI Awards recognize technologies that help channel partners deliver meaningful AI-generated insights across business environments.

IFT's quality assurance capability is a core component of its IFT Ignite platform, an industry-leading management solution utilized by agents to streamline workflows and manage back-office tasks in areas like customer service, collections, and inside sales.

IFT Ignite uses these analytics to perform granular evaluations of agent performance, generating reports to demonstrate that all tasks adhere to project guidelines and regulatory requirements. This improves customer experience, reduces human errors, and alleviates risk.

"We're honored to receive the ChannelVision AI Award for our application of artificial intelligence in one of the most challenging aspects of contact center operations: quality assurance," said Tod Chisholm, president of IFT. "Many of our clients operate in regulated environments where mishandled engagements can lead not only to dissatisfied customers, but potentially to compliance breaches and financial penalties. These advanced QA tools give organizations deeper visibility into their service operations to ensure that regulatory mandates are met and superior customer outcomes are routinely achieved."

To find out how IFT's AI-driven quality assurance and other state-of-the-art offerings optimize business performance, visit www.iftsolutions.com.

About Integrated Financial Technologies

Integrated Financial Technologies (IFT) is a market leader in delivering efficient, reliable, and secure back-office solutions for portfolio management to credit unions, lenders, and businesses across North America. Based in Vancouver, IFT's unique combination of deep expertise and robust technology enables the company to provide a multitude of services in sales, collections, reporting, and customer care. IFT's North American-based agents are fully trained in financial services processes and a host of service-related industries, and adhere to strict data privacy and security mandates. Their services enable organizations to increase revenue, lower operating costs, and improve customer service-without incurring added overhead. For more information, please visit www.iftsolutions.com.

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SOURCE: IFT

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/integrated-financial-technologies-wins-channelvision-ai-award-fo-1151116