Spider Labs, Inc.: Spider Labs Releases Educational Manga to Explain Ad Fraud

Tokyo-based marketing security company uses illustrated storytelling to make digital advertising risks easier to understand

TOKYO, JP / ACCESS Newswire / March 24, 2026 / Spider Labs, a marketing security company specializing in ad fraud protection, has released a short educational manga (a Japanese-style comic) designed to explain how ad fraud affects digital advertising campaigns. The free six-page story became available for download on March 9.



A scene from Spider Labs' educational manga follows office workers trying to understand unexplained losses in digital advertising campaigns. Image: Spider Labs

The illustrated story introduces common ad fraud scenarios including bot traffic, fake leads and misleading performance metrics through fictional workplace situations familiar to marketing and sales teams.

Ad fraud remains one of the most persistent issues in digital advertising. Industry estimates suggest global losses exceed $41.5 billion annually, with some projections placing the figure above $130 billion. Despite the scale of the problem, many organizations struggle to recognize how fraudulent activity impacts their campaigns because explanations of ad fraud often rely on technical terminology and complex analytics concepts.

Spider Labs created the manga as an alternative way to introduce the topic in a more accessible format.

Illustrated by a local studio and presented in traditional right-to-left manga format, the comic follows a group of office employees investigating unusual marketing results. In different scenes, characters encounter problems such as advertising campaigns generating suspicious traffic or sales teams receiving large numbers of unqualified leads. Each scenario gradually reveals how automated bots and fraudulent traffic can distort advertising performance.



The manga illustrates how automated bots generate fake clicks and drain digital advertising budgets. Image: Spider Labs

"Ad fraud is a major issue in digital advertising, but many marketers outside technical teams still struggle to understand how it works," Spider Labs said. "We wanted to experiment with a unique storytelling format that explains the problem quickly and visually."

The format was chosen both for accessibility and as a nod to the company's Japanese roots. In Japan, manga has long been used as an educational medium to explain complex subjects ranging from economics and finance to workplace training materials.



Within the company, the idea initially sparked debate. Some team members questioned whether an illustrated format would resonate with overseas B2B audiences, particularly among senior marketing and security decision makers. Ultimately the team decided the approach could serve as a distinctive way to introduce the topic and broaden awareness of ad fraud beyond technical specialists.

The manga is intended as an introductory resource rather than a technical guide, helping readers recognize how fraudulent traffic and fake engagement can affect campaign performance.

The full six-page manga is available as a free downloadable PDF on Spider Labs' official website at https://spideraf.com/marketing-security-manga

About Spider Labs

Spider Labs Inc. is a Tokyo-based marketing security company that develops and operates the SaaS platform Spider AF. Founded in 2011, the company helps businesses protect digital marketing operations from threats including ad fraud, fake leads, and website security risks.

For more information, visit https://spideraf.com/about-us .

Media Contact:

M. Tison | Global PR

monique@spider-labs.com

SOURCE: Spider Labs, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/spider-labs-releases-educational-manga-to-explain-ad-fraud-1151119