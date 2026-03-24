Researchers at Ulm University and Friedrich-Schiller-Universität Jena have built a molecular system that captures solar energy in a water-soluble redox copolymer, stores it at more than 80% charging efficiency for several days, and releases it as hydrogen with 72% conversion efficiency whenever required. España A research team from Ulm University and Friedrich Schiller University Jena has developed a molecular solar battery that stores photovoltaic energy and releases it as hydrogen on demand - including in the dark, without any solar input. The results were published in Nature Communications. ...

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