EQS-News: Pride Holdings Group / Key word(s): Financial

Pride Holdings Group Management Acquires Over 1.3 Million Shares, Reinforcing Confidence in Company's Valuation and Future Growth



24.03.2026 / 13:06 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





ORLANDO, FL - March 24, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Pride Holdings Group (OTC: PHSE) today announced that its management team, led by the Chief Executive Officer, has collectively acquired over 1.3 million shares of the Company's common stock through open market purchases.

This significant insider buying activity reflects strong internal conviction that the Company's current stock price does not accurately represent its underlying value, growth trajectory, or strategic positioning.

"Our continued investment in Pride Holdings Group underscores a clear belief: the market is materially undervaluing the business we are building," said Mike Barrett, CEO of Pride Holdings Group. "We see substantial upside based on our current initiatives, asset base, and acquisition pipeline. As a result, I intend to continue acquiring shares as we execute on our long-term vision."

The recent purchases align management's interests even more closely with shareholders and signal confidence in the Company's ongoing restructuring efforts, capital strategy, and expansion plans. Leadership remains focused on enhancing shareholder value through disciplined growth, strategic acquisitions, and operational execution.

Management emphasized that this level of insider participation is not a one-time event but part of a broader commitment to long-term value creation. Additional acquisitions of stock by leadership are expected as the Company advances key milestones and unlocks new opportunities.

About Pride Holdings Group

Pride Holdings Group is a publicly traded holding company focused on acquiring, operating, and scaling LGBTQ+ oriented hospitality, nightlife, entertainment, and real estate assets. Through its portfolio of venues, events, and branded experiences, the Company aims to create safe, inclusive, and economically sustainable community spaces while delivering long-term value to shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Pride Holdings Group undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Media Relations

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