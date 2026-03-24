inRiver Inc: Inriver Advances Agentic AI Product Information Management, with Specialized Agents and Intelligent Workflow Orchestration

New AI enrichment agents, visual workflow orchestration, and expanded support for agentic commerce helps enterprise manufacturers and brands accelerate time-to-market and drive revenue at scale

CHICAGO, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inriver, a leading provider of product information management (PIM) software, today announced its Spring 2026 release. As product portfolios and channel requirements expand, the flow of product data from upstream systems through enrichment and approval to downstream markets continues to become more complex, slowing product launches and increasing the burden on teams. The Spring 2026 release addresses this directly, introducing AI-powered content onboarding and enrichment and visual workflow orchestration to give enterprise manufacturers and brands the tools to control this growing data complexity while reducing manual work.

These capabilities reflect Inriver's commitment to helping enterprise businesses remain agile in an AI-defined market; where better product data means faster time-to-market, better AEO/GEO performance, greater legal and regulatory compliance, stronger channel performance, and a competitive edge in the era of agentic commerce.

"Product data complexity continues to accelerate as companies enter new channels and markets and address new requirements," said Rohit Goyal, CEO of Inriver. "This release further extends our native AI capabilities to ensure that complexity never translates into lost time or missed revenue. When teams can automate content quality and compliance at scale, automate business processes with Agentic workflows, and syndicate to major channels without rework, they move faster and drive higher revenue."

Intelligently Automating Content Quality at Scale

Enriching product content across tens of thousands of SKUs and keeping it accurate, on-brand, compliant, and channel-ready, is one of the highest-friction challenges in product operations. The Spring 2026 release introduces the Enhance Agent and Expression Assistant, new capabilities within Inriver Inspire that apply governed, agent-driven automation directly inside the product information flow. These additions complement existing agents including a variety of enrichment and translation agents, adding new purpose-built AI capabilities embedded into governed workflows across the product content lifecycle.

The Enhance Agent removes the manual effort from upgrading existing product descriptions. This AI agent automatically corrects grammar, simplifies technical language for consumer audiences, tailors content for channel specific needs, and rewrites content to match brand voice and regional tone for content governance at scale. Teams can apply preset enhancement options or provide custom instructions such as "rewrite for SEO optimization" or "adapt for European market preferences." The agent can be directly included in automated workflows, along with human-in-the-loop review. The result is polished, accurate product data across thousands of SKUs, without the manual effort.

The Expression Assistant gives product and operations teams the ability to create and validate complex data transformation formulas without needing specialist technical skills. Users describe the transformation they need in plain language, for example, "assign product categories based on attributes like size, material, or specifications" and the Expression Assistant generates the formula, explains how it works, and validates the formula for the desired output. This eliminates the need for manual formula building and reduces errors by enabling product teams to generate, validate, and iterate on complex transformation logic in seconds.

The Visual Workflow Builder builds AI agents into the workflow engine, enabling autonomous task execution across workflow stages. With an intuitive drag-and-drop interface, teams can design complex automation logic, including AI agents executed directly within workflows, conditional branching, and event-driven triggers. Product managers, compliance officers, and commercial teams can build and modify sophisticated enrichment and approval workflows without a reliance on development or IT Teams. This reduces friction and shortens the path from data ingestion to channel-ready content.

Workflow Insights adds a new layer of operational transparency, giving teams clear visibility into task status across every stage of the workflow. Teams can monitor progress by product, identify bottlenecks before they cause delays, and analyze historical workflow data. This shifts product operations from reactive troubleshooting to proactive orchestration to prevent product launch delays, and directly protect revenue.

Making Every Data Source Structured, Governed, and AI-Ready

For manufacturers and brands managing engineering changes, regulatory approvals, and multi-tier distribution networks, getting product data into the system and used to generate rich and accurate content can be a challenge. Delays and rework carry direct revenue consequences.

The Content Onboarding API provides a standardized, secure path for automating data transfer from upstream ERP and PLM systems and supplier data into Inriver. With built-in data mapping, transformation, and validation, it ensures that information is structured and governed from the moment it enters the platform. This reduces manual burden, eliminates re-mapping errors, and keeps product data accurate throughout the lifecycle, ensuring AI agents have accurate data and context. For example, organizations using the API can automatically update approved component specifications from SAP ERP into Inriver as soon as the change order is completed.

While the Content Onboarding API supports systems integration, many sources of product data remain unstructured. Unstructured Data Onboarding provides an AI-powered path for ingesting content from virtually any document format, including PDF, Excel, Word, or PowerPoint, directly into the Inriver data model. With built-in extraction, transformation, and intelligent field mapping, it ensures that information is structured and governed from the moment it enters the platform, reducing manual data entry, eliminating formatting overhead, and giving teams the control they need through a final human review step before data is committed. This unstructured content can then be used throughout the enrichment process, with Inspire's AI agents leveraging materials such as technical specifications, compliance files, and installation guides to generate accurate, context-rich, channel-ready product content at scale.

Inriver and the Future of Agentic Commerce

As AI-powered search and agentic commerce reshape how buyers discover and evaluate products, the quality and accessibility of structured product data have never mattered more. Inriver's Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server, released last September, enables manufacturers and brands to expose their product data in a format AI agents can directly consume across commerce ecosystem, ensuring that as agentic commerce scales, up-to-date information is available wherever AI-driven decisions are made.

"In an agentic era, a brand's PIM isn't just infrastructure. It's a competitive advantage. Inriver's latest releases directly address organizations' needs to expand into conversational commerce and build out their agentic footprints," said Steve Duran VP and Global Commerce Lead of Merkle. "Scaling product catalog optimization is a huge pain point for enterprises, specifically those in manufacturing and industrial industries, and these enhancements to Inriver's core PIM solution will be immensely valuable."

Taken together, the Spring 2026 capabilities reflect Inriver's ongoing investment in helping enterprise businesses intelligently manage the full product data current with specialist AI agents and AI-powered orchestration that make organizations more agile in an AI-fast market. Through better quality, richer, and more actionable product data, Inriver puts enterprise manufacturers and brands in the driving seat for agentic commerce.

Find out more detail online at www.inriver.com/resources/spring-2026-release-notes

About Inriver

Inriver empowers organizations to deliver revenue-driving product information at every touchpoint. Inriver's PIM platform enables enterprise manufacturers and brands to manage the entire product journey, from sourcing to sales. With Inriver, teams can create, syndicate, and evaluate product content across all channels, ensuring consistent and accurate data that builds customer trust. For more information, visit inriver.com.

Media Contact:

Press@inriver.com