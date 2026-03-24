ZenaTech Inc.: ZenaTech Developing an Integrated Counter-UAS System Pairing the Interceptor P-1 Low-Cost Drone with Zena AI Detection and Swarm Command Software

Zena AI Counter-UAS Software Intended to Provide AI-Powered Threat Tracking and Autonomous Swarm Intelligence Directing Fleets of Single use $5,000 Interceptor P-1 and ZenaDrone 2000 Drones

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology solution provider specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, has commenced development of an integrated counter-UAS system consisting of a software platform and architecture for its counter-UAS hardware and defense system. The platform is intended to exclusively connect the ZenaDrone Interceptor P-1 single-use, low-cost autonomous interceptor drone and the ZenaDrone 2000 Maritime Interceptor drone, with an AI software platform that will be developed by its U.S. Zena AI division. The intended goal is to deliver a complete, AI-directed counter-UAS ecosystem for detecting and classifying airborne threats and autonomously commanding fleets to defeat them.

"Our Interceptor drones can be thought of as the hardware answer to the drone attack problem, while the Zena AI platform is the software intelligence intended to transform it into a defense system. Together, they are designed to give a single operator the ability to direct an AI-commanded fleet of low-cost interceptors against a swarm attack, autonomously and at machine speed, at a cost per engagement that is finally on the correct side of the cost equation," said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., ZenaTech CEO. "With the initiation of this integrated development program, we are building a complete and cost-effective counter-UAS architecture we believe will meet the growing needs of US defense and allied forces."

The Zena AI-developed Counter-UAS platform is intended to function as a single AI software system with two core functionalities that are purpose-built for the Interceptor P-1 and ZenaDrone 2000 drones. This consists of a Threat Tracking System, intended to detect, identify, and track hostile slow-moving drones in real time, and a Swarm Intelligence Coordination Platform, intended to autonomously direct fleets of either of the ZenaDrone drone platforms to intercept and defeat the targets. The development is expected to be led by the company's Zena AI division in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, starting in the coming weeks.

Conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East have established low-cost drone swarms as a defining feature of modern warfare, with adversaries exploiting the fundamental cost asymmetry between inexpensive attacking drones and very expensive conventional intercept systems. The global counter-UAS market is growing at over 25% annually and is projected to exceed $10 billion by 2030. The U.S. Department of War requested $13.4 billion for autonomous weapons and systems for fiscal year 2026, with counter-UAS identified as a top priority. ZenaTech is positioning its intended integrated system to address this market, targeting U.S. Defense customers, NATO partners, and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) defense buyers. The company will provide updates on development milestones and defense agency engagement as they are achieved.

The Zena AI R&D center will support US Department of War and other federal agency requirements through the development of secure, defense-oriented artificial intelligence systems development and research. The facility plans to focus on mission-critical research areas including AI-driven decision-support systems, autonomous and semi-autonomous intelligence architectures, advanced sensor and data fusion, secure edge intelligence, and quantum-enhanced optimization and modeling.

The ZenaDrone Interceptor P-1 is a small, expendable, autonomous VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) drone engineered to physically intercept and neutralize hostile drones in flight, with a planned selling price of under $5,000 each. The ZenaDrone 2000 is ZenaTech's Maritime Interceptor drone platform designed for deployment from the IQ Glider, an autonomous marine launch and refueling station, to extend counter-UAS capability across sea-based and coastal operating environments. Together, these platforms form the hardware foundation of ZenaTech's integrated counter-UAS defense ecosystem, along with Zena AI software designed to detect threats and autonomously command fleets. The company is targeting a complete drone-on-drone defense capability at a cost per engagement that conventional missile and laser systems cannot match.

About ZenaTech

ZenaTech (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) is a technology company specializing in AI drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS and Quantum Computing solutions for mission-critical applications for business, government and defense. Since 2017, the Company has leveraged its software development expertise and grown its drone design and manufacturing capabilities through ZenaDrone, to innovate and improve customer inspection, monitoring, safety, security, compliance, and surveying processes. With enterprise software customers using branded solutions in law enforcement, government, and industrial sectors, and drones being implemented in these plus agriculture, defense, and logistics sectors, ZenaTech's portfolio of solutions helps drive speed, accuracy, and cost savings. The Company operates through global offices in North America, Europe, Taiwan, and UAE, and is growing its DaaS business and global network of locations through acquisitions.

About ZenaDrone

ZenaDrone, a wholly owned subsidiary of ZenaTech, develops and manufactures autonomous drone solutions that can incorporate machine learning software, AI, predictive modeling, Quantum Computing, and other software and hardware innovations. Created to revolutionize the hemp farming sector, its specialization has grown to multifunctional drone solutions for surveying, inspection, tracking, process automation, and defense applications.

Currently, the ZenaDrone 1000 drone is used for crop management applications and critical field cargo applications in the defense sector, the IQ Nano indoor drone is used for inventory management and security in the warehouse and logistics sectors, the IQ Square is an outdoor drone designed for power washing and inspections use in commercial and government sectors, and the IQ Quad is for land surveys.

Contacts for more information:

Company, Investors, and Media:

Linda Montgomery

ZenaTech

312-241-1415

investors@zenatech.com

Investors:

Michael Mason

CORE IR

investors@zenatech.com

Safe Harbor

This press release and related comments by management of ZenaTech, Inc. include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws and applicable Canadian securities laws. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance of ZenaTech and reflects management's expectations and projections regarding ZenaTech's growth, results of operations, performance, and business prospects and opportunities. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "aim", "seek", "is/are likely to", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this document includes, but is not limited to ZenaTech's expectations regarding its revenue, expenses, production, operations, costs, cash flows, and future growth; expectations with respect to future production costs and capacity; ZenaTech's ability to deliver products to the market as currently contemplated, including its drone products including ZenaDrone 1000, IQ Square and IQ Nano; ZenaTech's ability to develop products for markets as currently contemplated; ZenaTech's anticipated cash needs and it's needs for additional financing; ZenaTech's intention to grow the business and its operations and execution risk; expectations with respect to future operations and costs; the volatility of stock prices and market conditions in the industries in which ZenaTech operates; political, economic, environmental, tax, security, and other risks associated with operating in emerging markets; regulatory risks; unfavorable publicity or consumer perception; difficulty in forecasting industry trends; the ability to hire key personnel; the competitive conditions of the industry and the competitive and business strategies of ZenaTech; ZenaTech's expected business objectives for the next twelve months; ZenaTech's ability to obtain additional funds through the sale of equity or debt commitments; investment capital and market share; the ability to complete any contemplated acquisitions; changes in the target markets; market uncertainty; ability to access additional capital, including through the listing of its securities in various jurisdictions; management of growth (plans and timing for expansion); patent infringement; litigation; applicable laws, regulations, and any amendments affecting the business of ZenaTech and other related risks ???and uncertainties disclosed under the ?heading "Risk Factors" ????in the Company's Form F-1, Form 20-F and other filings filed ???with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on EDGAR through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes ???no obligation to update forward-?looking ????information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-???looking information represents ?????managements' best judgment based on information currently available. ???No forward-looking ????statement ?can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. ???Accordingly, readers ????are advised not to ?place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or ???information.?