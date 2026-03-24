New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2026) - Trade School Go, Inc. (OTCID: TAPM) (f/k/a Tapinator, Inc.) (the "Company"), an AI-powered vocational information and technology business, today announced the official launch of TradeSchoolGo.com, a next-generation trade school discovery platform seeking to connect aspiring students with accredited training programs and real employment outcomes across the United States.

The skilled trades are facing a workforce crisis. Millions of jobs go unfilled every year, not because people don't want them, but because navigating the path to trade education has been broken, fragmented, and confusing.

Today, TradeSchoolGo.com officially launches its AI-powered vocational platform which the Company believes will help connect prospective students with accredited trade school programs across the nation. TradeSchoolGo.com seeks to provide high school graduates looking for a better path, adults ready to pivot careers, or veterans transitioning to civilian life the ability to efficiently and quickly find the right vocational school, program and opportunity.

"The four-year college model isn't the only path to a great career - and for millions of Americans, it isn't the right one. TradeSchoolGo.com exists to make sure anyone who wants to enter the trades can find their program, apply with confidence, and get to work." - Andrew Merkatz, Co-Founder & President, TradeSchoolGo.com

Why TradeSchoolGo.com - Why Now

The U.S. faces a shortage of over 500,000 skilled trade workers, with demand accelerating in fields like electrical, plumbing, HVAC, welding, and construction (Source: Associated Builders and Contractors, 2026 Construction Workforce Shortage Report). Trade careers may offer competitive starting salaries compared to certain four-year degree paths with comparatively less student debt.

Yet finding the right trade school program has remained unnecessarily hard due to outdated directories, incomplete information, and dead-end search results. TradeSchoolGo.com believes it can streamline and simplify the process with better end results.

What TradeSchoolGo.com Does

TradeSchoolGo.com is a matchmaking platform that seeks to connect students with trade school programs across dozens of disciplines - from electricians and welders to dental technicians and drone pilots. Key features include:

AI-Powered Search & Matching: Find programs by trade, location, program length, cost, and accreditation status.

Verified School Profiles: Detailed, up-to-date profiles on accredited programs nationwide.

For Every Audience: Purpose-built pathways for high school students, adult career-changers, and veterans with tailored resources and filters.

Direct Connection: Request information from schools directly through the platform.

Market Opportunity

The U.S. vocational education market represents a $17.5 billion opportunity with projected enrollment growth of 6-7% CAGR through 2030 (Sources: IBISWorld, Validated Insights), which the Company believes represents a significant market opportunity. According to a study by Deloitte and The Manufacturing Institute, 2.1 million manufacturing jobs could go unfilled by 2030 due to the skills gap; a separate 2026 report by Bring Back the Trades projects 1.4 million jobs unfilled across seven core trade categories by that same year. Trade careers offer median salaries of approximately $75,000 annually, with licensed and experienced tradespeople commonly exceeding $100,000, according to Salary.com and U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics occupational wage data - often without the significant debt burden associated with four-year degree programs. The skilled trades workforce faces additional pressure from an aging workforce: an industry-wide labor shortage assessment by Skillwork estimates that for every 5 Baby Boomers retiring from the trades, only 2 younger workers are entering - a deficit that TradeSchoolGo.com hopes to help close.

Availability

TradeSchoolGo.com is live today at www.TradeSchoolGo.com. The platform is free for prospective students to use.

About Trade School Go, Inc.

Trade School Go, Inc. (OTCID: TAPM) (f/k/a Tapinator, Inc.) operates TradeSchoolGo.com, an AI-powered trade school discovery platform connecting prospective students with accredited vocational training programs across the United States. The platform leverages advanced AI technology to provide comprehensive information about trade schools, programs, licensing requirements, and career outcomes. For more information, visit www.tradeschoolgo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "aim," "goal," "seek," "plan," "feel," "focus," "hope," "opinion," "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "target," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, our (i) aim to eliminate the guesswork in finding trade school programs and empower students, career-changers, and veterans to fast-track into high-demand, competitive-paying skilled trades, (ii) our seeking to connect aspiring students with accredited training programs and real employment outcomes across the United States through our next-generation trade school discovery platform, (iii) our belief our AI-powered vocational platform will help connect prospective students with accredited trade school programs across the nation, (iv) our seeking to provide high school graduates looking for a better path, adults ready to pivot careers, or veterans transitioning to civilian life the ability to efficiently and quickly find the right vocational school, program and opportunity, and (v) our seeking to connect students with trade school programs across dozens of disciplines - from electricians and welders to dental technicians and drone pilots - through our matchmaking platform. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance, or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include but are not limited to: our ability to successfully execute on our new strategic direction; market acceptance of our products and services; competition; regulatory changes affecting the vocational education industry; and general economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as required by law. The quoting and trading of the Company's common stock on the OTC Marketplace is often thin and characterized by wide fluctuations in trading prices, due to many factors that may have little to do with the Company's operations or business prospects. As a result, there may be volatility in the market price of the shares of the Company's common stock for reasons unrelated to operating performance. Moreover, the OTC Marketplace is not a stock exchange, and trading of securities on it is often more sporadic than trading of securities listed on a national securities exchange. Accordingly, stockholders may have difficulty reselling any of their shares.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289623

Source: Trade School Go, Inc. (f/k/a Tapinator, Inc.)