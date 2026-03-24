Bona Fide Masks Launches New Shipping Effort from Recently Acquired South Carolina Warehouse

Company Expands National Distribution Capabilities Out of Greenville Hub

MOUNT VERNON, NY AND GREENVILLE, SC / ACCESS Newswire / March 24, 2026 / Bona Fide Masks Corp. (Bona Fide Masks), part of the Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Ball Chain) family of companies, will officially begin shipping orders from its new warehouse facility in Greenville, South Carolina on Wednesday, March 25.

New Bona Fide Masks 50,000 square foot distribution warehouse located in Greenville, South Carolina.

This expansion marks a major milestone for both Bona Fide Masks and Ball Chain, reinforcing the long-term corporate commitment to the respiratory protection market and continued investment in growth, logistics, and customer service. The new Greenville facility will significantly enhance fulfillment speed, increase inventory capacity, and improve nationwide distribution efficiency-allowing Bona Fide Masks to better serve its rapidly growing customer base.

"This is a pivotal moment for our company," said Bill Taubner, President of Bona Fide Masks and Ball Chain. "Launching shipping operations in Greenville strengthens our infrastructure and allows us to deliver faster, more reliable service to customers across the country. It also reflects our strong and ongoing commitment to our mask customers."

Bona Fide Masks is widely recognized as The Trusted Source for authentic, high-quality respiratory protection. The company is the exclusive U.S. distributor of Powecom KN95 masks, one of the most respected and widely used KN95 brands in the market. Through strict quality control, authentication processes, and direct sourcing, Bona Fide Masks provides customers with genuine, certified products they can rely on. The new warehouse further supports this mission by improving product availability and reducing shipping times, particularly for high-demand items such as Powecom KN95 masks.

"Our customers depend on us for authenticity, consistency, and speed," added Mr. Taubner. "With this new facility, we are doubling down on our promise to be The Trusted Source for protective masks in the United States."

About Bona Fide Masks

Bona Fide Masks is a leading distributor of premium respiratory protection products and the exclusive U.S. distributor of Powecom KN95 masks. Known as The Trusted Source, the company is dedicated to providing authentic, certified masks with a focus on quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction.

About Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Founded in 1938 and headquartered in Mount Vernon, New York, Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. is the world's largest manufacturer of ball chain and related accessories. A fifth-generation family-owned and operated business, Ball Chain proudly manufactures in the USA and operates multiple divisions serving diverse markets. With divisions including LogoTags - the USA's leading custom challenge coin company, and ShimmerScreen, the company remains committed to innovation, American manufacturing, and delivering high-quality products to customers worldwide.

Media Contact:

Bill Taubner

President

Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc./Bona Fide Masks Corp.

914-664-7500, ext. 120

914-720-3164

bill@ballchain.com

SOURCE: Bona Fide Masks

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/bona-fide-masks-launches-new-shipping-effort-from-recently-acquired-so-1151002